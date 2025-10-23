Saskatchewan Research Council Delivers $657 Million in Impacts to Provincial Economy in 2024 - 2025

CANADA, October 23 - Released on October 23, 2025

The Saskatchewan Research Council's (SRC) latest economic impact assessment demonstrates its continued work to strengthen Saskatchewan's economy with quality private sector jobs and a secure environment by realizing a combined impact of $657 million in its last fiscal year.

Since it began assessing its economic impact in 2003, SRC has recorded roughly $16.2 billion in combined economic and employment impacts in Saskatchewan, including $565 million in economic impact in its fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. SRC also assisted in creating or maintaining more than 1,447 jobs in Saskatchewan in 2024-2025, valued at an additional $92 million.

In 2024-2025, SRC had a mandate effectiveness of 28, which means that for every dollar the province invested in SRC, SRC's work contributed at least a 28-times return to the growth of the Saskatchewan economy.

These impact numbers were also accompanied by revenue generation by SRC of approximately $102 million.

"SRC's contribution to Saskatchewan's success continues to be evident when you look at the economic value they provide each year, which includes job creation and industrial commercialization," Minister Responsible for SRC Warren Kaeding said. "SRC is a truly unique organization that helps clients all over the world while still being a key economic driver right here at home in Saskatchewan."

SRC focuses its annual economic impact assessment on its clients in the identified fiscal year, the various multi-year projects it manages and clients from previous fiscal years whose projects continue to generate impacts.

"SRC is focused on the future - advancing innovation and technology development to deliver real solutions for our clients and industry within Saskatchewan," President and CEO Mike Crabtree added. "This continues to be SRC's mission and also its compass for determining the best business approaches for the organization and its clients."

SRC also opens its doors annually to its clients and industries via its Tech Expo each fall - a tradeshow-style event held at its Saskatoon headquarters showcasing key SRC projects and services. This year, this event was held on October 21, 2025.

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. As a catalyst for innovation, SRC focuses on providing leading-edge services and solutions to the agriculture, energy, environment and mining industries with major projects in nuclear and rare earth elements. With a workforce of more than 400 employees and nearly 80 years of applied research and development experience, SRC supports 1,400 clients in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit: www.src.sk.ca.

