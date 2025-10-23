Government Outlines Agenda for a Strong, Safe, Secure Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 23 - Released on October 22, 2025

Premier Scott Moe today said the government's agenda for the new session of the Legislature will ensure Saskatchewan's economy remains strong, Saskatchewan communities are safe and Saskatchewan's future is secure.

The fall legislative session began today with Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre reading the Speech from the Throne.

"Saskatchewan has the strongest economy in Canada and one goal of the legislative session will be to ensure Saskatchewan's economy remains strong and growing," Moe said. "At the same time, we will be working to ensure Saskatchewan remains the most affordable place to live in Canada, that our families and communities are safe, that our students are getting their best start and that our health care system is giving everyone the care they need. Those objectives and our plans to meet those goals are outlined in today's Speech from the Throne."

The Throne Speech addressed the challenges facing the province due to the United States and Chinese tariffs and committed that the province will continue to work with the federal government in working to have all tariffs removed. At the same time, Saskatchewan will continue to expand its export markets in over 160 other countries around the world.

The Throne Speech outlined a number of pieces of legislation that will be introduced, including:

The Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act, which will reduce interprovincial trade barriers and promote freer trade within Canada;

The Response to Illicit Drugs (RID) Act, which will take action to protect families and communities from illegal drugs and crack down on those who profit from them;

The Compassionate Intervention Act, which will require individuals whose addictions are posing a threat to themselves and others to get the care they need;

The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act, which will protect victims of online stalking by amending the definition of interpersonal violence to include coercive or controlling behaviour, and cyberstalking;

Amendments to The Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act, which will ensure child support orders can still be enforced when a parent moves out of province;

Amendments to The Change of Name Act, which will prevent those convicted of serious crimes from changing their name;

Amendments to The Saskatchewan Firearms Act, which will protect Saskatchewan gun owners from financial liability resulting from federal firearm prohibitions;

The Building Schools Faster Act, which will require municipalities to acquire and service sufficient land for the construction of new schools;

Amendments to The Animal Protection Act, which will strengthen the protection of animals by creating a new animal welfare inspector position and establishing a code of conduct for animal protection officers;

The "From Many Peoples, Strength" Act, which will allow for the permanent recognition of special days, weeks and months to recognize the important contributions to Saskatchewan made by various cultural groups; and

The Tailgating Act, which will allow for tailgating events at Mosaic Stadium prior to Roughrider games.

"Today's Throne Speech outlines an active legislative agenda to ensure Saskatchewan remains strong, safe and secure," Moe said.

