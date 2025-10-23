This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – October 23, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• The first edition of RONA Momentum brings together over 1,500 participants in Québec City• Regina Specialized Long-Term Care Facility Awarded to Graham• Procore Advances the Future of Construction with New AI Innovations at Groundbreak 2025• Canadian Institute announces the 18th Annual Conference on Navigating Risk in Construction Projects & Contracts, East• Canada’s Building Construction Investment Holds Steady in August• Construction 4.0: Reviewing the Future of Construction Industry• Dubai to Host 2nd International Trenchless Exhibition & Conference MENA• Where Losing Skilled Workers Hits Productivity Most• Canadian Institute Brings Navigating Risk in Construction Projects & Contracts Conference to Calgary• Infrastructure Strategies for Lasting Economic Impact• People First, Profits Follow: The Hidden Value of Smart Upfitting• A hat trick for RONA as it increases its support for Canadian hockey• Transformative Tech: Three Technologies Behind Calgary’s Landmark BMO Centre Project• The four levers of profit (and how to pull the right one)• Smart Tech is Redefining Precision for Metal Building Construction• Anti-Fog Tech: See Clearly Now & Avoid These Costly Mistakes• WorldGBC’s NDC Scorecard Spurs Global Action for Sustainable Buildings• Hazelview Properties Recognized for Sustainability and Leadership in Saskatchewan• Your Final Call to Register for Chicago Build 2025Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

