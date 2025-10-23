Bilt Labs Custom Orthotics & Insoles Earns Better Business Bureau A+ Rating for Excellence For 3rd Straight Year.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bilt Labs, the direct-to-consumer custom orthotics company known for its exclusive U.S.-based manufacturing, today announced it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The highest possible rating from the consumer protection organization, this achievement recognizes Bilt Labs' unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and outstanding customer satisfaction.The A+ rating affirms Bilt Labs' dedication to upholding the BBB's Standards for Trust, which includes a strong history of responsive and transparent communication with customers. The accolade serves as a powerful endorsement for consumers seeking a trustworthy and reliable provider of high-quality, American-made custom orthotics."This A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau is a testament to our entire team's hard work and commitment to our customers," said Jeremy Overturf, CEO of Bilt Labs. "In an industry where trust is paramount, our focus on U.S. manufacturing, podiatrist oversight, and direct customer communication has set us apart. This accreditation proves that our dedication to quality extends beyond our products to every aspect of our business solidifying us as the best custom orthotics online ."Bilt Labs' Commitment to Excellence: By the NumbersThe A+ rating from the BBB highlights Bilt Labs' operational integrity and customer-first approach.97+ Points Achieved: The BBB calculates ratings on a 100-point scale, and Bilt Labs' achievement of 97 or more points for an A+ rating reflects consistent excellence across its operations.0 Unresolved Complaints: A key factor in the A+ rating is the absence of unresolved customer complaints, demonstrating Bilt Labs' effective and fair dispute resolution process.Industry-Leading Standards: The BBB rating is based on rigorous criteria that evaluate a company's customer service, advertising practices, and overall business ethics. Bilt Labs' top-tier rating sets a new standard for online providers in the custom orthotics space.Customer Confidence Boost: A recent survey by PR Newswire found that an A+ BBB rating on a company's website is valued more than a five-star rating on Google, Facebook, or Yelp. Bilt Labs' rating provides clear, third-party validation that builds consumer trust.Built for Trust: Bilt Labs' products are built in the USA with podiatrist oversight, a commitment that reinforces its quality pledge and provides customers with confidence in their purchase.About Bilt LabsBilt Labs is the leading direct-to-consumer custom orthotics company, with over 25 years of experience providing affordable and personalized foot health solutions. Through a simple at-home molding process, Bilt Labs delivers medical-grade, podiatrist-approved custom insoles that offer effective relief and support for conditions like plantar fasciitis and flat feet. As the only major online provider to manufacture exclusively in the USA, Bilt Labs is a trusted partner for consumers, including those using FSA and HSA funds.

