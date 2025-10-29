Bilt Labs Custom Orthotics Revolutionizes Foot Health with 3D Scanning

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bilt Labs Revolutionizes Foot Health with Medical-Grade 3D Scanning Bilt Labs, a leading provider of custom orthotic insoles, today announced the full integration of advanced 3D scanning technology across its entire line of custom orthotics and direct-to-consumer services with medical structure scanners. This commitment to precision scanning, combined with sophisticated orthotic design software, ensures every patient and customer receives a perfectly contoured insole, validating why Bilt Labs is trusted by doctors nationwide.The foundation of effective foot health lies in accurate biomechanical assessment. Traditional casting methods can be messy and prone to error, and many consumer-grade solutions rely on less accurate photogrammetry from basic phone applications. Bilt Labs has eliminated these compromises by standardizing the use of a cutting-edge 3D Structure Scanner, capturing a true, non-weight-bearing mold of the foot with sub-millimeter accuracy. This precise data is the core input for their proprietary design process, leading to a level of fit, comfort, and therapeutic efficacy unmatched in the industry.“Our mission is to bring clinical precision to everyone who needs it,” says Jeremy Overturf, CEO. “By investing heavily in medical-grade 3D scanning years ago paired the most advanced orthotic design software, we bridge the gap between in-office care and accessible online solutions. This is why Bilt Labs is the preferred choice for both prescribing physicians and consumers seeking the absolute best fit for their foot health.”Bilt Labs' process is differentiated by its technology and clinical acceptance:- Precision Scanning: 3D scanning is performed exclusively using an advanced Structure Scanner, ensuring true biomechanical accuracy, unlike less accurate photo-capture apps commonly used by non-clinical online providers.- Best-in-Class Software Integration: The ultra-precise scan data is fed directly into advanced orthotic software, allowing Bilt Labs’ specialists to craft devices with unparalleled geometric integrity, ensuring optimal alignment and pressure distribution.- Clinical Trust: Bilt Labs’ unwavering commitment to precision and quality has earned the trust of doctors nationwide, who confidently prescribe Bilt Labs orthotics for their patients’ complex needs.- Direct-to-Consumer Leader: The company is recognized as the best direct-to-consumer online provider of custom orthotic insoles, delivering clinical-grade solutions right to the customer’s door.This technological advancement underscores Bilt Labs' position as an industry innovator, delivering on the promise of true custom orthotics with the convenience and accessibility that modern consumers and medical professionals demand.About Bilt LabsBilt Labs is dedicated to revolutionizing the custom orthotics industry through advanced technology and unwavering clinical quality. By integrating medical-grade 3D scanning and sophisticated design software, Bilt Labs provides customized insoles that deliver superior fit, comfort, and support for a wide range of foot conditions, serving both the medical community and the direct-to-consumer market.

