HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bilt Labs, the leading custom orthotics and custom insoles provider, today proudly announced its status as the premier direct-to-consumer (D2C) provider of custom orthotic insoles, setting a new benchmark for accessibility, personalization, and affordability in foot health.By combining medical-grade precision with a easy, at-home process, Bilt Labs has effectively removed the traditional barriers of high costs and multiple in-office visits, delivering truly custom-made support directly to customers' doors.“For too long, the gold standard of care—true custom orthotics—has been out of reach for many due to high costs and inconvenient processes,” said Jeremy Overturf, CEO. “Bilt Labs was founded to change that. This recognition as the best D2C provider validates our commitment to quality, affordability, and the belief that everyone deserves pain-free movement. We are delivering doctor-approved, lab-quality orthotics without the doctor's markup.”Key differentiators solidifying Bilt Labs’ leadership include:Bilt Labs is the only of the top 2 providers online that makes their custom orthotic insoles in the U.S.A.Medical-Grade, Truly Custom Products: Unlike generic, off-the-shelf options, Bilt Labs offers two personalized solutions: the Premium Build, using a physical foot impression kit for the most precise contour capture, and the Standard Build, using advanced software based on a comprehensive online assessment. Both result in products built from scratch for the customer’s unique needs.Podiatrist Oversight: Every custom orthotic design is overseen by a Board Certified Podiatrist, ensuring a professional, medical-grade solution to address specific conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Flat Feet, Heel Pain, and more making them known for the best custom orthotics online Unbeatable Value and Direct Lab Savings: By operating on a direct-to-consumer model, Bilt Labs eliminates the middleman, making high-quality, customized foot support significantly more affordable than traditional podiatrist-made orthotics.Risk-Free Guarantee: Bilt Labs backs its quality and comfort with a generous 6-Month Money-Back Guarantee and a Lifetime Warranty on the orthotic shell, ensuring complete customer confidence and satisfaction.Convenience and Speed: The at-home process is streamlined, allowing customers to easily create their foot mold (for Premium Build) or complete an online assessment (for Standard Build), receiving their custom orthotics efficiently.Bilt Labs is committed to helping its customers "Step into a new level of comfort and performance," making advanced foot health solutions a simple, smart, and accessible choice for daily life and athletic pursuits.About Bilt LabsBilt Labs, using a at-home foot impression kit and 3D scanning technology, is a U.S. custom orthotic lab dedicated to providing medical-grade, doctor-approved orthotic insoles directly to consumers. By leveraging their advanced technology and a direct-to-consumer model, Bilt Labs makes personalized, pain-relieving foot support accessible and affordable for individuals seeking comfort, performance, and relief from common foot ailments.

