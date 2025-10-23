Slope repair work to begin on I-90 east of Sheridan

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, DRM Inc. will begin repairs on a slope failure the week of October 27.

The slope failure, or slide, is located along the westbound shoulder of I-90 near mile marker 29.7.

Slope failures are common in Sheridan County and occur because existing soils become over saturated and heavy due to extended periods of moisture and runoff and give way to the downward slope and gravitational pull of the shoulder.

To make the repair, the existing failed soils will be removed, and benches will be created and backfilled with scoria – a lightweight rock material that allows moisture to drain through the slope without becoming saturated.

Traffic will encounter a right lane closure and a reduced posted speed limit of 65 mph through the work zone.

WYDOT reminds the traveling public to obey all traffic control, as fines are higher through construction zones.

WYDOT Photo: The location of the slope failure east of Sheridan that will be repaired by WYDOT over the next few months.