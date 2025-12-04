Community groups will be clearing vegetation on WYO 390

JACKSON, Wyo. Local community companies have collaborated with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Teton County to give drivers more sight distance to reduce wildlife collisions on Wyoming State Highway 390, the Village Road.

Several local companies--Aardvark Excavation, Feuz Excavation, VH Builders and Western States Cat Rental--have generously offered to donate time, equipment and materials to clear vegetation along WYO 390 beginning tomorrow Dec. 4, at no cost to the state.

“The Teton County Commissioners recently spoke with WYDOT about clearing the right-of-way, due to public concern about rising moose vehicle collisions. These companies are not under contract by WYDOT but have volunteered to get it done. They are very experienced in this type of work and have the right equipment to get it done,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Crews will be working during daylight hours from the Stilson parking area to the Aspens subdivision, working both sides of the road. The work is scheduled to last 3 to 4 days, weather dependent.

Teton County has authorized the closure of the pathway along WYO 390 while the work is underway for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

The work will include brush clearing and small tree clearing along the low limb areas along the road. These companies have been given temporary use permits by WYDOT to work in the right-of-way to clear vegetation using best judgement practices. Some areas could see clearing more than 25 feet from the fog line. Crews aim to clear all shrubs and willows in the right-of-way, as well as reduce limb branches from mature trees to increase line of sight for drivers.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speeds, stay alert and be aware of roadside workers and activity.

WYDOT Photo: Brush Clearing on WYO 390

WYDOT Photo