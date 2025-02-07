Chris Moss stars in Got U now out on Tubi TV

Chris Moss Deshon Gray

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran actor Chris Moss takes the reigns in the new Psychological Thriller feature Got U on Tubi Tv released by Ready Set Go Distribution LLC.Troubled by life, Moss finds himself challenged with do or die choices, grasping to the hope of escape.Got U was produced by two of the hottest individuals in independent film right now, Curtis Elerson and Gregg Sharp. “When Curt brought the opportunity to the table to partner on this movie, I jumped on the train no questions asked. Titles like this become cult classics and find fans immediately. We are sitting on the next Saw or Cult Horror Classic” said Sharp.In catching up with the always working Moss on the set of another of his films, he gave us some great context on the role. “Got U stretched my acting prowess in an incredibly challenging role. Stripped of the makeup, special fx and the supporting cast to feed off of, Got U left me raw and unhinged to be judged by my nemesis!”His nemesis came in the form of the very talented Deshon Gray who made her feature film lead acting debut across the set from veteran Moss.“Deshon brought energy, aptitude and a smile to the set everyday with an eagerness to deliver her scenes as a seasoned vet.” Said Producer Curtis Elerson. “Their dynamic worked and it showed in the end result.”When asked what he took away from the opportunity Moss replied in his typical supportive self “I just can’t wait to see who is next in Got U 2”Look for GOT U on Tubi and Prime and look for GOT U 2 in 2025!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.