Learn about atlatls Nov. 2 at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – The atlatl is an ancient hunting tool that still fascinates people today.

People can learn more about atlatls and get a chance to test their own accuracy with this ancient hunting device at a free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program: “Learning Archery: Atlatl.” This program will be 3-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211484

Atlatls, used to throw spear-like darts, were first employed thousands of years ago when humans hunted large mammals such as mastodons and wooly mammoths for food, clothing, and tools. It’s unclear in which part of the world the atlatl was first developed, but they were used by ancient hunters around the globe, including here in North America. Ancient hunters understood enough about physics to know this throwing device added greater force to a spear than could be achieved by merely throwing it with one’s arm. This increased propulsion that came from an atlatl-launched spear resulted in an effective hunting tool.

At the Nov. 2 program, MDC Community Education Assistant Erron Jones will provide tips on how to use an atlatl. Participants will also have opportunities to test their atlatl skills by throwing at targets. Atlatls are legal to use for deer hunting during the archery and alternative methods portion of Missouri’s deer season. Archery season is in two segments, Sept. 15-Nov. 14 and Nov. 26-Jan. 15. The alternative methods portion is Dec. 27-Jan. 6. More information about these hunting seasons can found in the “2025 Fall Deer and Turkey” hunting booklet that can be found at all MDC offices, most places that sell hunting permits, and at mdc.mo.gov.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.



