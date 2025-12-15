The Exit Planning Institute Releases New Academy CEPA Mastery Series

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) announced today the launch of its newest academy course offering, Business Owner Prospecting and Engagement. This course is designed to equip Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA) with insights and strategies to attract, engage, and retain business owner clients.“We created this series in direct response to feedback from the CEPA community,” said Chase Ross, Director of Product Development at EPI. “When our team set out to learn more about what topics advisors are interested in, the response we received was clear, business development strategies and resources.”Grounded in industry research and practical application, this course enables advisors to go beyond theory, transforming data into actionable strategies, conversations into commitments, and one-time engagements into lasting relationships. Through structured progression, participants will master the art of positioning themselves as indispensable advisors in the exit planning process.This four-module course will be led by industry experts Scott Snider (EPI), Laura Ferguson (The Value Builder System™), Shelley Lightfoot (Strazzeri Mancini, LLP), Scott Bushkie (Cornerstone Business Services, Inc.), and Adam Koos (Libertas Wealth).This course is a fully online program spanning five weeks, with live Q&A sessions, and a CEPA mastery certificate awarded upon passing the exam.To learn more and register, visit https://exit-planning-institute.org/bope_cepa_mastery. About EPI AcademyEPI Academy offers comprehensive online courses designed for industry professionals to help them understand the intricacies of exit strategies, improve client satisfaction, increase professional value, and expand their service offerings.About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute(EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors’ educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors.

