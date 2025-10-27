New Medical Assistant Program Launches in Youngstown to Strengthen Local Healthcare Workforce

Youngstown Medical Assistant School Care Excellence NP Primary Care

Youngstown Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus in Youngstown, Ohio, this fall.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youngstown Medical Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus in Youngstown, Ohio, this fall. Starting Fall 2025, aspiring healthcare professionals will have access to an accelerated 18-week program designed to prepare them for certification and meaningful employment in the medical field. Located at 3622 Belmont Ave, Suite 20, Youngstown, OH 44505, the school offers a blend of classroom instruction and hands-on clinical training.“Our goal is to provide accessible, affordable healthcare education that truly serves the community,” said Holly Capuano, Program Manager of Youngstown Medical Assistant School. “Through our externship model, students gain real-world experience in a medical office before graduation—giving them both confidence and career readiness from day one.”The program combines structured classroom learning with in-person labs and an 80-hour externship, giving students direct experience in patient care, clinical procedures, and healthcare operations. Before entering their externship, each student completes comprehensive CPR certification and hands-on labs in areas such as phlebotomy, anatomy and physiology, neurology, and medical ethics. During their externship, students train alongside experienced healthcare providers, practicing essential skills like patient intake, vital signs, communication, and medication management in a professional clinical setting.The school’s mission is to make hands-on medical assistant education accessible while helping students avoid the burden of long-term student debt. Youngstown Medical Assistant School offers flexible tuition payment options—including pay-in-full, plan-based, and custom schedules—to make education attainable for all learners. Graduates are prepared to sit for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam through the National Healthcare Association (NHA), accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Upon completing the program, students earn their CCMA certification, a program completion certificate, and their BLS (CPR) card.“This new campus represents an important investment in the local healthcare workforce,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer at Zollege . “By combining affordability with hands-on learning, we’re helping fill a vital need for qualified medical assistants in the Youngstown community and giving students the tools to launch rewarding healthcare careers.”Graduates of Youngstown Medical Assistant School are equipped to work in outpatient clinics, primary care offices, hospitals, and specialty practices across Northeast Ohio. The program’s externship partnerships help students make local connections and prepare to transition smoothly from training to employment.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available for the Fall 2025 session, and early applications are encouraged.About Youngstown Medical Assistant SchoolYoungstown Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare professionals in the clinical and administrative skills required to become medical assistants. The school’s 18-week program prepares students for the National Healthcare Association’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Graduates earn their CCMA certification, program completion certificate, and BLS (CPR) card.Youngstown Medical Assistant School is located at 3622 Belmont Ave, Suite 20, Youngstown, OH 44505.About Care Excellence NP Primary Care Students at Youngstown Medical Assistant School complete their externships at Care Excellence NP Primary Care, a locally operated clinic dedicated to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care across the Youngstown area. The clinic’s experienced team provides primary and preventive services focused on improving community wellness. With a commitment to quality, accessibility, and education, Care Excellence NP Primary Care offers an excellent learning environment for medical assistant students to gain real-world experience.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was created to address the growing national demand for skilled dental and medical assistants. Today, Zollege partners with doctors and healthcare professionals across the United States to operate more than 140 campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free from Zollege programs and begin meaningful, well-paying careers in healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.