Oklahoma City Dental Assistant School to Open This Winter with Hands-On Dental Training in New Location

Oklahoma City Dental Assistant School Westmoore Dental Studio.

Oklahoma City Dental Assistant School is set to open this winter in Southwest, bringing a hands-on, 12-week dental assisting program to the South OKC community.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing demand for skilled dental professionals in Oklahoma City is being met with a new, affordable pathway into the field. Oklahoma City Dental Assistant School is set to open this winter in Southwest, bringing a hands-on, 12-week dental assisting program to the South OKC community.Located at 11521 S Western Ave, Suite C, Oklahoma City, OK 73170, the school gives students the opportunity to learn in a fully equipped dental office while training under experienced professionals.“Our mission is to make high-quality dental education more accessible to Oklahomans,” said Karen Morgan, Program Manager of Oklahoma City Dental Assistant School – Southwest. “By training in an actual clinic, our students gain real experience, build confidence, and are ready to enter the workforce immediately after graduation.”Hands-On Training That Builds Real SkillsStudents in the 12-week program will learn essential clinical and administrative skills, including:Dental anatomy, physiology, and radiographySterilization and infection controlChairside assisting and patient communicationDigital charting and patient recordkeepingBilling, coding, and office managementEach student participates in weekly hands-on labs at Westmoore Dental Studio , where they can apply their skills in a live patient-care setting. The program concludes with an 80-hour externship, providing valuable experience that bridges classroom learning with professional practice.Through its partnership with a real medical office, students learn in a cutting-edge environment known for advanced technology, patient comfort, and exceptional care. The practice’s mission is to help patients achieve lifelong oral health through individualized, compassionate dentistry.The program’s accelerated structure and flexible tuition options make it possible for students to graduate debt-free and job-ready in just 12 weeks. Graduates are eligible to take the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) exam, qualifying them for employment in general dentistry and specialty practices across Oklahoma.“Our goal is to give students a clear, affordable, and supportive path into the dental field,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege , the parent company of Oklahoma City Dental Assistant School. “We’re excited to expand our presence in Oklahoma City and continue building partnerships that benefit both students and local clinics.”About Oklahoma City Dental Assistant School – SouthwestOklahoma City Dental Assistant School – Southwest provides an accelerated, 12-week program that prepares students for careers as dental assistants. Through a combination of classroom instruction, in-office labs, and externship experience, students develop the technical and professional skills needed to succeed in the dental field.About Westmoore Dental StudioWestmoore Dental Studio is a modern dental practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and advanced care to patients in the Oklahoma City area. The team focuses on building trust through personalized treatment, cutting-edge technology, and a welcoming environment designed for patient comfort.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with local dental and medical practices across the U.S. to deliver hands-on, affordable healthcare education. With more than 170 campuses nationwide, Zollege helps around 8,000 students each year graduate debt-free and start successful careers in allied healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.