Superintendent Degenfelder Releases ACT Results for 2025 Graduating Class

CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s Class of 2025 maintained last year’s score by achieving an average composite ACT score of 19.1. Of the nine states that test all students, Wyoming is among the top two states. This year saw an increase in the percentage of public school students meeting benchmarks, with English Language Arts (ELA) rising by 2% and Reading by 1%.

“I am proud of Wyoming’s performance on ACT and WorkKeys,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. “Congratulations to our perfect ACT and Platinum NCRC Certificate students. Your outstanding achievements make you role models for students across the state.”

Three students across the state achieved a perfect score of 36. Forty-four percent of graduates increased their ACT scores an average of 1.9 points by taking the test multiple times, better-qualifying them for their school of choice and additional scholarship support.

Graduates on a career pathway have the opportunity to earn a National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) by participating in the ACT WorkKeys. This year, two students earned the highest certification possible, a Platinum NCRC. These credentials are accepted by employers statewide and can allow the opportunity for a higher base salary or other benefits.

View the Wyoming data and ACT Profile Report.

