Commission for Gender Equality launches reports on gender equality issues in South Africa, 24 Oct
The Commission for Gender Equality to launch five legal and research reports on women’s political participation, Gender-Based Violence and Justice System Accountability
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites members of the media to the launch of a series of investigative and research reports that shed light on critical issues affecting gender equality in South Africa.
The reports to be launched are:
- A Lack of Commitment? Assessing Women’s Participation and Representation in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections;
- Beyond Checking the Boxes: The Experiences of Women Politicians in South Africa;
- The State of Thuthuzela Care Centres in the Eastern Cape;
- Investigation into the Implementation of Pillar 3 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in KwaZulu-Natal;
- Investigation and Withdrawal of Sexual Offenses Cases in Mpumalanga.
The launch will be held as follows:
Date: 24 October 2025
Time: 9h00 – 15h00
Venue: The Capital on the Park, 101 Katherine Street, Sandton
The launch will feature presentations of findings, recommendations, and responses from implicated entities, and an opportunity for media engagement.
