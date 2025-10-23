Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Now Open on Saturdays for Busy San Antonio Families

Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry is now open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., giving parents and kids flexibility to keep up with their dental care.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is making family dental care easier and more convenient with new Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families across San Antonio can now book weekend appointments that fit their schedules, helping children stay on top of their oral health without missing school and giving parents one less thing to juggle during the week.Convenience for Families, Care for Every SmileLocated in Northwest San Antonio, Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics focuses exclusively on children — from toddlers to teens — in a friendly, stress-free setting designed to make every visit a positive experience. The new Saturday hours reflect the practice’s commitment to putting families first.“Parents shouldn’t have to choose between work and their child’s dental care,” said Dr. Joanna Ayala, Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist and owner of Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. “By opening on Saturdays, we’re making it easier for families to stay consistent with checkups, cleanings, and treatments — without disrupting their week.”A Team Dedicated to Growing SmilesThe Shaenfield team includes:Dr. Natalia Velasquez, Pediatric Dentist, who brings warmth, bilingual communication, and specialized training from Boston University to help kids build lifelong healthy habits.Dr. Noor Mansouri, Board-Certified Orthodontist, who offers braces and orthodontic treatments for children and teens.Dr. Joanna Ayala, Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist, a San Antonio native passionate about supporting local families through compassionate, patient-centered care.Creating a Comfortable Dental Home for KidsShaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics provides a full range of pediatric dental services — including preventive, restorative, and sedation dentistry — in a welcoming space tailored for children. Amenities, flexible financing, and family block appointments make it simple for parents to schedule care for multiple kids at once.The practice serves families throughout Northwest San Antonio, including New Territories, Northwest Crossings, Saddlebrook Farms, Oak Grove, Braun Station, and Wildwood West — communities where Spanish-speaking families are an important part of its growing patient base.About Shaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & OrthodonticsShaenfield Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics: Where little smiles come to life.The practice specializes in dental and orthodontic care for children ages 6 months to 18 years. With a focus on education, prevention, and trust, the team aims to build lifelong relationships with families while helping every child enjoy a healthy, confident smile.📍 11590 Galm Rd, #105, San Antonio, TX 78254📞 (210) 987-9121

