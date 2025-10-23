Alamo City Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Cristiana ‘Kika’ Araujo, Board-Certified Orthodontist

Alamo City Orthodontics Dr. Cristiana “Kika” Araujo

Alamo City Orthodontics welcomes Dr. Cristiana “Kika” Araujo, DDS, MS, expanding advanced orthodontic care for families in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alamo City Orthodontics proudly announces the addition of Dr. Cristiana “Kika” Araujo, DDS, MS, a board-certified orthodontist, to its team. With more than 15 years of experience in orthodontics, education, and patient care, Dr. Araujo brings advanced clinical expertise and a compassionate approach that further strengthens the practice’s mission to provide exceptional orthodontic treatment for families across San Antonio.International Roots and Advanced TrainingDr. Araujo, affectionately known as Dr. Kika, was born and raised in Minas Gerais, Brazil. She earned her dental degree in 2005 from the Catholic University of Minas Gerais and later pursued specialty training in orthodontics at Saint Louis University in Missouri, where she earned both her Certificate and Master’s degree in Orthodontics.Her career began at her family’s orthodontic practice in Brazil, where she gained hands-on experience treating patients of all ages. She later served as a faculty member at Jacksonville University School of Orthodontics in Florida, where she mentored and trained future orthodontists. Since 2018, she has made Texas her home and now joins Alamo City Orthodontics to continue her passion for transforming smiles and building strong patient relationships.A Patient-First PhilosophyDr. Kika is widely recognized for her philosophy that orthodontics is about more than just straightening teeth.“Orthodontists should strive to be the beautiful smiles they help create, because otherwise, it is just straightening teeth,” she says.Her belief underscores her commitment to making every patient interaction positive, comfortable, and meaningful. Patients can expect high-level clinical care paired with genuine kindness, laughter, and encouragement throughout their orthodontic journey.Certifications and Professional AffiliationsDr. Araujo is board-certified through the American Board of Orthodontics (ABO), a distinction earned by only a select group of orthodontists nationwide. Her affiliations include:American Association of Orthodontists (AAO)American Board of Orthodontics (ABO)Texas Association of Orthodontists (TAO)American Dental Association (ADA)Edward Hartley Angle Society of Orthodontists (EHASO)Associação Brasileira de Ortodontia (ABOR) – BrazilThese credentials highlight her dedication to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and staying connected with both national and international orthodontic communities.Enhancing Orthodontic Care in San AntonioWith Dr. Kika’s arrival, Alamo City Orthodontics expands its ability to deliver a wide range of orthodontic treatments, from traditional braces and clear aligners to advanced bite correction and supportive orthodontic services. Her experience with complex cases and retreatment procedures will help patients achieve long-lasting, confident smiles.The practice’s comprehensive care also includes custom mouthguards, night guards, retainers, and retainer repairs, along with same-day and emergency orthodontic appointments. With a strong emphasis on accessibility, Alamo City Orthodontics continues to offer in-network insurance options, flexible payment plans, and discounts for uninsured patients.A Stronger Future for the Practice“Bringing Dr. Kika into our team is an exciting milestone,” said Janette Mosivais, office manager at Alamo City Orthodontics. “Her expertise, teaching background, and patient-first approach align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will continue to provide the highest quality orthodontic care for patients across San Antonio and beyond.”Alamo City Orthodontics serves patients throughout San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Castle Hills, Crownhill Park, Olmos Park, and the greater San Antonio area. The addition of Dr. Kika strengthens the practice’s reputation as a trusted provider of orthodontic solutions for children, teens, and adults.About Alamo City OrthodonticsAlamo City Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice in San Antonio, TX, committed to creating confident smiles through advanced orthodontic treatments. The practice offers braces, clear aligners, bite correction, and supportive services while emphasizing comfort, technology, and patient-centered care. Led by board-certified orthodontists, the team is dedicated to delivering results that last a lifetime.For more information, please call 210-405-2599 or email info@alamocityorthodontics.com.

