Welcome New Orthodontist, Dr. Cristiana ‘Kika’ Araujo, at Brooks Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooks Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Cristiana “Kika” Araujo, DDS, MS, a board-certified orthodontist, to its team. Dr. Araujo brings over 15 years of orthodontic experience, academic leadership, and a passion for patient care, further enhancing the practice’s mission of providing comprehensive pediatric and orthodontic dental services to families across San Antonio.A Global Journey in OrthodonticsBorn and raised in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Dr. Araujo earned her dental degree in 2005 from the Catholic University of Minas Gerais. She then advanced her training at the Center for Advanced Dental Education at Saint Louis University in Missouri, where she earned both her Certificate and Master’s degree in Orthodontics.Her career spans clinical practice, academic teaching, and leadership roles. After working at her family’s orthodontic practice, she joined the faculty at Jacksonville University School of Orthodontics in Florida in 2011, where she mentored students and contributed to orthodontic education. Since 2018, she has made Texas her home and is now excited to serve San Antonio families at Brooks Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.A Care Philosophy Rooted in Smiles and CompassionKnown to patients and colleagues simply as “Dr. Kika,” she is guided by the belief that orthodontics is about more than straightening teeth.“Orthodontists should strive to be the beautiful smiles they help create, because otherwise, it is just straightening teeth,” says Dr. Kika.Her philosophy emphasizes a blend of clinical expertise and genuine patient connection. Families can expect treatment that not only transforms their smiles but also makes them feel supported and cared for throughout the process.Professional Affiliations and CertificationsDr. Kika is a board-certified orthodontist with memberships in numerous professional organizations, including:American Association of Orthodontists (AAO)American Board of Orthodontics (ABO)Texas Association of Orthodontists (TAO)American Dental Association (ADA)Edward Hartley Angle Society of Orthodontists (EHASO)Associação Brasileira de Ortodontia (ABOR) – BrazilThese affiliations highlight her commitment to maintaining excellence and staying connected with advancements in orthodontics both nationally and internationally.Expanding Orthodontic Services in San AntonioWith the addition of Dr. Kika, Brooks Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is expanding its ability to provide comprehensive orthodontic treatments for children, teens, and parents. Services include braces clear aligners , bite correction, retainers, and orthodontic appliances, all delivered in a welcoming, child-friendly environment.“Adding Dr. Kika to our practice is an exciting step forward,” said Dr. Joanna Ayala, board-certified pediatric dentist at Brooks Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. “Her global experience and dedication to patient-centered care perfectly align with our mission to make high-quality dental and orthodontic treatment accessible to San Antonio families.”A Practice Designed for Kids and FamiliesBrooks Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is known for its family-focused approach. The practice offers preventive care, restorative dentistry, sedation options, and emergency pediatric services, alongside orthodontic care. With kid-friendly amenities such as a play area, video games, TVs in treatment rooms, and a treasure chest of prizes, visits are designed to be stress-free and positive for children.About Brooks Pediatric Dentistry & OrthodonticsBrooks Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is a trusted pediatric and orthodontic dental practice in San Antonio, TX. The practice provides a full spectrum of services, including preventive cleanings, sealants, restorative treatments, sedation dentistry, and orthodontics. The team is committed to making dental care accessible and comfortable, offering flexible scheduling, family block appointments, and same-day treatments when possible.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 210-941-4863.

