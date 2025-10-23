Secretary Naig, Governor Reynolds Encourage Farmers to Plant Fall Cover Crops to Save Money on Crop Insurance

Farmers who plant fall cover crops can save $5 per acre on next year’s crop insurance premiums as part of the Crop Insurance Discount Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 23, 2025) – Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Governor Kim Reynolds are encouraging Iowa farmers to plant cover crops this fall to improve water quality and save money on next year’s crop insurance premiums. The savings are offered through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s (IDALS) Crop Insurance Discount Program.

The innovative annual program, part of the implementation of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy, provides farmers who plant fall cover crops the opportunity to apply for a $5 per acre discount on their crop insurance premiums. There is no cap on the number of cover crop seeded acres that can receive the crop insurance discount.

“We've seen strong interest in our cover crop cost-share programs this summer and fall, and we anticipate just as much enthusiasm for our Crop Insurance Discount Program when the online sign-up opens in December. This innovative program has been effective in advancing the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy by boosting cover crop adoption while helping farmers reduce their crop insurance costs,” said Secretary Naig. “I encourage farmers and landowners to sign-up online or visit with their crop insurance agent for help to get enrolled. This program is one of multiple options to secure funding for cover crops and conservation practices.”

“The Crop Insurance Discount Program is one of many options available to farmers interested in planting cover crops and implementing conservation practices. This voluntary and innovative program not only encourages cover crop adoption but also offers farmers a discount on their crop insurance premiums. Our farmers understand the connection between soil health and crop production, and know what’s best for the fields they plant,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “I’m proud to support Secretary Naig in announcing this annual program and encourage farmers to learn more about it.”

The sign-up period will begin on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, and will close on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Participants can learn more about online enrollment by visiting CleanWaterIowa.org or by contacting their crop insurance agent. New this year, farmers can quickly express interest in the program now and receive notifications and follow-up reminders via e-mail when the program sign-up window is open in December and January.

The program is jointly administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA). To qualify, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other IDALS or USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) cost share programs. Some insurance policies, such as Whole-Farm Revenue Protection or those covered through written agreements, may be excluded. Participants must follow all existing farming practices required by their respective policy and work with their insurance agencies to maintain eligibility.

Now in its ninth year, this innovative program has become a model for other states as well as the federal government. To date, nearly 2,000 farmers have enrolled more than 1.4 million acres of cover crops in the program.

Farmers and landowners should also visit their local USDA Service Center to learn about other programs and funding that may be available to support the implementation of conservation practices on their farm.

To learn more about conservation and water quality in Iowa, visit CleanWaterIowa.org