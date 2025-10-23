St. Louis Grief Educator Hits #1 on Amazon — A Gentle Companion for Pet Owners in Grief

Always Here — When a Pet Dies Book Hits #1 on Amazon Always Here — When a Pet Dies #1 Amazon Best Seller Jesse Kuhn — Author of Always Here Book Series

#1 Amazon Best Seller offering comfort, reflection, and journaling prompts for pet owners grieving the loss of a beloved companion.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Grief Educator Jesse Kuhn has achieved a rare milestone—his latest book, Always Here — When a Pet Dies, has reached #1 Best Seller status in all three of its Amazon categories: Death & Grief, Essays, and Miscellaneous (Pet Loss).

Part of Kuhn’s growing Always Here series, the book blends short reflections, gentle prompts, and a calming layout to help pet owners navigate the emotional aftermath of losing a beloved companion. Written in the spirit of presence and compassion, it’s designed to feel less like a “book” and more like a steady voice beside you when the house feels too quiet.

“Losing a pet leaves a silence most people underestimate,” Kuhn says. “This project was built for those moments when words fall short—when you just need to feel less alone.”

The Always Here series has been featured in over 500 media outlets, including CBS, FOX, and ABC, and continues to expand with editions for spousal, pet, and disenfranchised grief.

Kuhn, a widowed father and grief educator, created the Always Here series to offer practical comfort to anyone experiencing loss. Each volume combines lived experience with gentle journaling guidance, including the option to use AI prompting as a private, judgment-free space for reflection. He is also the voice behind The Torchbearer’s Voice podcast.

Kuhn lives in the Midwest with his three daughters. Visit jessekuhn.com to explore his latest work.

Availability

Always Here: When a Pet Dies is available now on Amazon in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

📖 Order Now: https://jessekuhn.com/petloss​

🌐 Learn More: https://jessekuhn.com/always-here/

