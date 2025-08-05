St. Louis Grief Educator Hits #1 on Amazon with Gentle Companion Book for Widows

Cover Design Artwork - Always Here Death of a Spouse Headshot photo of Jesse Kuhn, Author Always Here - Death of a Spouse Amazon Best Seller Always Here - Death of a Spouse

Widowed father’s grief book reaches #1 on Amazon, offering gentle support and first-of-its-kind AI journaling for healing after loss.

This book isn’t about moving on. It’s about learning to move with your grief, and knowing you don’t have to carry it alone.” — Jesse Kuhn

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Kuhn, a Certified Grief Educator and father of three based in St. Louis, has released a new book titled Always Here: Death of a Spouse, the first in a series of gentle grief companions designed to support those navigating deep personal loss. The book recently reached #1 in its category on Amazon.

Written in the wake of Kuhn's own experience of losing his wife and becoming a solo parent, Always Here offers short reflections, compassionate prompts, and nervous-system-friendly design for readers facing the exhausting realities of grief. It also includes optional, human-centered AI journaling guidance—a private space to process what may feel too heavy to say out loud.

“This book isn’t about moving on,” Kuhn explains. “It’s about learning to move with your grief. It’s about feeling seen during the hours when everything feels too heavy to hold alone.”

The Always Here series will expand to cover additional forms of under-acknowledged grief, including disenfranchised loss, pet loss, and the unique challenges of parenting through grief.

About the Author

Jesse Kuhn is a writer, artist, and father exploring the sacred terrain of grief, healing, and the human heart. After losing his wife, he began writing as a form of survival—eventually discovering a path of remembrance, creative expression, and spiritual awakening. His work gently invites others to come home to themselves through story, presence, and radical honesty.

He is the creator of the Always Here series, a collection of grief companions tailored to unique forms of loss, and the voice behind The Torchbearer’s Voice podcast, where he explores love, fatherhood, and the long road home. His current work also explores how modern tools like AI can serve as unexpected mirrors for our most tender emotions.

He lives in the Midwest with his three daughters. Visit jessekuhn.com to explore his latest work.

Availability

Always Here: Death of a Spouse is available now on Amazon in both eBook and paperback formats.

Media Kit and High-Res Images

👉 jessekuhn.com/Always_Here-Media_Kit

Legal Disclaimer:

