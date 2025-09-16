Local Author’s Pet Loss Book Hits #1 on Amazon — A Gentle Companion for Dog Owners in Grief

St. Louis Author’s Pet Loss Book Hits #1 on Amazon St. Louis Author’s Pet Loss Book Best Seller Author Headshot Jesse Kuhn

#1 Amazon best seller offering comfort, reflections, and journaling prompts for dog owners grieving a beloved companion.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Always Here — When a Dog Dies” offers comfort, reflections, and AI journaling guidance for those mourning their four-legged family members

Jesse Kuhn, a Certified Grief Educator and father of three, has released Always Here: When a Dog Dies, the newest title in his Always Here grief companion series. The book quickly rose to #1 in multiple Amazon categories last week and continues to hold the #1 New Release spot in Pet Loss.

Written for anyone grieving the death of a beloved dog, the book offers short reflections, compassionate prompts, and nervous-system-friendly design to help readers through one of life’s most painful goodbyes. It also includes optional, human-centered AI journaling guidance as a private place to put words to grief that can be hard to share out loud.

“Losing a dog isn’t ‘just losing a pet,’” Kuhn says. “For many, it’s losing a best friend and a member of the family. This book is meant to sit quietly with you in that ache and remind you that love never disappears — it just takes a new shape.”

The Always Here series has quickly gained traction, beginning with Always Here: Death of a Spouse (already a #1 best seller in Health & Spirituality) and now expanding into other under-acknowledged forms of grief, including pet loss and disenfranchised grief.

About the Author

Jesse Kuhn is a writer, artist, and Certified Grief Educator exploring the sacred terrain of grief, healing, and the human heart. After losing his wife, he began writing as a form of survival — eventually creating the Always Here series as a set of gentle companions for unique types of loss. He is also the voice behind The Torchbearer’s Voice podcast.

Kuhn lives in the Midwest with his three daughters. Visit jessekuhn.com

to explore his latest work.

Availability

Always Here: When a Dog Dies is available now on Amazon in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

