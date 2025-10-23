San Diego-Based TOOTRiS Powers the Next Phase of North Carolina’s Tri-Share Child Care Program

Smart Start Partners with TOOTRiS to Power Next Phase of NC Tri-Share Child Care Program

Technology partnership with NCPC unifies funding and streamlines administration for working families statewide

Our partnership with TOOTRiS represents an important step in supporting the sustainability of our mixed delivery early care and education system for everyone” — Mary Scott, Strategic Initiatives Director at NCPC

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s leading technology platform for Child Care, has been selected by the North Carolina Partnership for Children (NCPC) as the new Third-Party Administrator (TPA) for the state’s Tri-Share Child Care Program — a first-of-its-kind model that divides the cost of Child Care equally among the state, the employer, and the employee/parent.

Launched as a pilot in 2024, NC Tri-Share has already demonstrated how shared investment can make high-quality Child Care more affordable and sustainable for working families. Now, with TOOTRiS joining at a pivotal moment in the program’s growth, the initiative gains a powerful lift from the first and only technology platform that unifies multiple funding streams, simplifies administration, and enables all stakeholders — the state, employers, and parents — to transact in real time, laying the groundwork for true statewide scale.

“The North Carolina Partnership for Children and the Smart Start Network has established a strong foundation for NC Tri-Share, and we’re honored to help build on that success,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “Our role is to strengthen what’s already working by unifying the state, employer, and parent funding into one seamless, transparent system. The result is faster processing, simplified operations, and a more efficient flow of support to the families and providers who depend on this program.”

𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱

Child Care costs continue to challenge North Carolina families and employers alike. According to the First Five Years Fund*, parents in the state pay roughly $12,000 annually for infant care — more than the average cost of in-state college tuition. About 63% of children under the age of five have all available parents in the workforce; yet only 15% of eligible families currently receive financial assistance. These gaps contribute to an estimated $3.5 billion in lost economic activity each year, largely due to absenteeism and workforce disruptions related to Child Care challenges.

“High-quality Child Care is foundational for a thriving economy,” said Amy Cubbage, NCPC President. “When families have access to affordable care, parents can work, children can thrive, and businesses benefit from a stronger, more stable workforce.”

By dividing costs equally among the state, employers, and employees, Tri-Share is designed to make Child Care more attainable for working families and more sustainable for the providers who serve them.

“We’re excited to grow NC Tri-Share alongside other early care and family support services across the state,” continued Cubbage.

TOOTRiS’ digital infrastructure enables that model to scale, ensuring payments are processed accurately, funds move seamlessly between all contributors, and administrative time is reduced for participating organizations.

“Our partnership with TOOTRiS represents an important step in supporting the sustainability of our mixed delivery early care and education system for everyone,” stated Mary Scott, Strategic Initiatives Director at NCPC. “Together, we’re creating new opportunities for families to access affordable, dependable Child Care.”

𝗔 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

Together, NCPC and TOOTRiS are driving forward a shared mission: to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce by making quality Child Care more affordable, accessible, and dependable for families across the state.

###

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗖𝗣𝗖

Smart Start is a statewide network of 75 local partnerships serving all 100 North Carolina counties with a mission to: Advance a high-quality, comprehensive, accountable early childhood system that benefits each child in North Carolina beginning with a healthy birth.

Led by NCPC, this network ensures fiscal and programmatic accountability and works to improve outcomes for young children and their families. For more information, visit www.smartstart.org.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗥𝗶𝗦

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive technology platform for Child Care, partnering with government agencies, employers, and providers to modernize access, funding, and administration of Child Care systems. Through its platform, TOOTRiS streamlines complex funding models — including subsidies, cost-sharing programs like Tri-Share, and employer benefits — into one integrated, transparent digital experience. With a network spanning more than 230,000 licensed providers, TOOTRiS helps strengthen local Child Care systems, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure more families can reliably find and afford quality care. For more information, visit www.tootris.com.

𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀

*First Five Years Fund - North Carolina - www.ffyf.org/states/north-carolina

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.