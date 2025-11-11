TOOTRiS and Kumon Partner to Expand Access to Quality After-School Learning Programs for Phoenix Families

Collaboration brings affordable, high-quality tutoring and enrichment options to parents receiving employer-sponsored Child Care Benefits

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s first and only real-time Child Care platform, today announced a new partnership with Kumon Math and Reading Centers across the Phoenix metropolitan area to provide working parents with expanded access to after-school and tutoring programs through employer-sponsored Child Care Benefits.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in empowering families with greater choice and flexibility when it comes to care and enrichment for their children. Through TOOTRiS, parents employed by several of Phoenix’s leading companies now have the ability to discover, compare, and enroll in Kumon’s world-renowned learning programs using their employer-sponsored Child Care Benefits to offset the cost.

“Access to quality Child Care and after-school programs is not a luxury - it’s a necessity,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “Partnering with Kumon means families across Phoenix will have more opportunities to help their children succeed academically and personally, while giving working parents the confidence and support they need to succeed at work.”

For Kumon, the partnership enhances visibility among working parents seeking trusted academic support for their children. For more than 65 years, Kumon has been recognized as one of the world’s most effective supplemental education programs, serving millions of students across more than 60 countries and regions around the world. The Kumon Method empowers children to learn at their own pace - developing mastery beyond grade level in math and reading, building focus and confidence that extends far beyond the classroom.

“We’re excited to partner with TOOTRiS to make Kumon’s proven Math and Reading programs even more accessible to working parents,” said Catherine Chiang, Manager-Special Projects. “Together, we’re helping children develop the skills and confidence they need to reach their absolute potential, while supporting parents who are balancing work and family priorities.”

The partnership comes at a critical time. By integrating Kumon’s academic enrichment programs into TOOTRiS’ expansive Child Care ecosystem, Phoenix families gain real-time access to tutoring programs that nurture lifelong learning and resilience.

Employers participating in the TOOTRiS platform are now able to offer their teams even greater benefit flexibility, improving retention, productivity, and overall employee well-being.

About Kumon Math and Reading Centers

For more than six decades, Kumon has helped millions of children worldwide develop strong academic foundations and a love of learning. Through individualized instruction and the proven Kumon Method, students master math and reading concepts, build self-learning skills, and gain the confidence to reach their maximum potential. With more than 2,100 locations between US & Canada, more than 2600 between US, Canada and Mexico —including dozens in the Phoenix area—Kumon partners with families to nurture independence, perseverance, and a lifelong passion for learning. Learn more at www.kumon.com.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 232,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. Learn more at www.tootris.com.

