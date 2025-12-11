TOOTRiS and NAFCC Partner to Lift Up Home-Based Child Care Providers

TOOTRiS and NAFCC Partner

A new national effort gives providers free technology, added support, and greater visibility to connect with families

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s only real-time Child Care platform and home to more than 230,000 unique providers nationwide, is teaming up with the National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) to give providers greater visibility and free technology that helps them connect with families, manage enrollments, and share their availability in real time.

Family Child Care programs are licensed, home-based settings where small groups of infants, toddlers, and school age children learn and grow together in warm, community centered environments. Out of the thirty-nine states that reported complete data, these programs accounted for nearly half of all licensed Child Care programs nationwide, according to Child Care Aware of America. As the only national organization dedicated exclusively to Family Child Care, NAFCC provides accreditation, professional development, and a respected network that helps providers strengthen quality and build trust with families.

As part of the partnership, TOOTRiS will support continued engagement for current NAFCC members while expanding access for new providers who may otherwise be unable to participate. This approach helps strengthen the national network while bringing more home-based programs into the fold.

Through the TOOTRiS platform, participating NAFCC providers will have access to a suite of capabilities designed to support day-to-day operations, strengthen parent relationships, and drive more consistent demand for their programs.

Key features available to NAFCC providers at no cost include:

• Greater visibility to families searching for care

• Real time program availability and searchable listings

• Online parent communication and simplified onboarding

• Digital forms that reduce paperwork

• Access to families who receive employer sponsored Child Care assistance

• Enterprise level tools designed to help small home based programs thrive

“Partnerships like this are powerful catalysts for strengthening Family Child Care across the nation,” said Zakenya Neely, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Market Solutions. “When we bring together innovative technology and the deep-rooted expertise of home-based educators, we elevate Family Child Care as a cornerstone of our economic workforce and a vital support for children and families. Our collaboration with TOOTRiS will help Family Child Care educators increase their enrollment, sustain and grow their businesses, and gain the visibility they deserve. We are excited to partner with TOOTRiS to ensure Family Child Care educators are recognized, supported, and positioned to thrive.”

“NAFCC has long been the national voice for Family Child Care and the providers who make an extraordinary impact in their communities,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “By pairing their leadership with our real-time technology and employer connections, we can help thousands of home based programs reach more families, fill more seats, and grow sustainably.”

About NAFCC

The National Association for Family Child Care supports thousands of home based child care educators through accreditation, professional development, advocacy, and community building. NAFCC is committed to elevating Family Child Care and ensuring families have access to high quality care in nurturing home environments. More at www.nafcc.org

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s only real-time Child Care platform, home to more than 230,000 unique providers nationwide. TOOTRiS connects parents, providers, employers, and states through free technology that helps families find and afford care, supports providers with business tools, and enables employers to deliver meaningful Child Care Benefits.

