LEVEL99 EXPANDS INTO THE PHILADELPHIA MARKET WITH KING OF PRUSSIA LOCATION

The sprawling adult playground will bring innovative games, striking design, and elevated dining to the region in 2027

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level99, the award-winning entertainment concept that combines interactive, real-world challenges, social gaming, and craft food and beverages under one roof, is expanding to King of Prussia, a Simon Mall, in 2027. Following the success of its New England locations, a highly successful opening in the D.C. metro area, and a future opening at Disney Springs, Level99 is bringing its unique, high-energy experience to one of the nation’s premier shopping and entertainment destinations.The King of Prussia location will span 46,000 square feet and feature more than 50 life-size mini games and team challenges that are built for adults. Players move freely between physical and mental challenges, competing individually or in groups, making each visit a completely unique adventure as the game picks up where you left off by layering video game mechanics into the real-world.For example, in Axe Run, Level99’s signature duel, players race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes, aiming to hit the finish button as quickly as possible without stepping off course—an adrenaline-pumping test of speed, focus, and agility.“Level99 goes beyond your conventional entertainment venue—it’s a place to play, explore, and actively connect,” said Matt DuPlessie, Founder & CEO of Level99. “We’re thrilled to introduce King of Prussia guests to a social gaming experience unlike anything else in the market.”In addition to gameplay, the King of Prussia location will feature a full-service restaurant and bar offering local craft beer, shareable plates, and a lively social atmosphere—perfect for friends, families, and corporate groups alike.“We’re thrilled to welcome Level99 to King of Prussia, further elevating our commitment to delivering dynamic, experience-driven destinations," said Mark Silvestri, President of Development at Simon. "This innovative concept brings a new layer of interactive entertainment to King of Prussia and is a perfect complement to our growing lineup of immersive offerings. It’s another exciting step in King of Prussia's evolution into a place where shopping, dining, and play converge.”Level99 recently secured a $50 million follow-on growth equity commitment from Act III Holdings, the investment vehicle led by Panera Bread founder and current CAVA Chair Ron Shaich and the sole equity partner in Level99 since its founding. The capital will support new unit development and expand the brand into top-tier markets across the U.S including Philadelphia.For more information visit www.level99.com or follow @golevel99 on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.About Level99Level99 is a first-of-its-kind entertainment venue, offering proprietary, real-world physical and mental interactive challenges, chef-driven scratch cooking, and handcrafted beverages for a complete sensory adventure. Founded by location-based entertainment innovator Matt DuPlessie, the company is headquartered in Natick, MA, with a second location in Providence, RI, third in Tysons, VA, and two more under construction in West Hartford, CT, and Orlando, FL. Level99 is backed by Act III Holdings. More information is available at www.level99.com About Act III HoldingsAct III Holdings is a $1.5 billion evergreen investment vehicle formed by Ron Shaich, founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread and current Chairman and lead investor of Cava, Tatte Bakery, Life Alive Organic Cafe, and Level99, to build tomorrow’s market-leading restaurant and entertainment companies. Act III invests in emerging restaurants, entertainment, and technology brands, and helps them build a dominant position in powerful categories within their respective industries. Act III also partners with public companies to provide strategic advice and capital. Shaich and team are known for their long-standing track record of building competitive advantage by successfully fostering innovation and thoughtfully scaling private and public companies to positions of dominance.About SimonSimonis a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.​​​About King of Prussia​​​​​​​King of Prussia​​​ is a premier shopping destination and one of the most iconic malls in the nation. Located just 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia, it’s a vibrant hub where style, luxury and convenience meet. With an unrivaled collection of over 450 stores, including anchors like Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's, the mall features a diverse mix of world-class retailers and luxury brands. Beyond the shopping, visitors can explore a delectable selection of international dining options, from two unique food courts to renowned restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Morton's The Steakhouse and Eddie V's Prime Seafood. With exciting new additions like Eataly, Netflix House, Rivian, Lacoste and more set for 2025, King of Prussia seamlessly blends fashion, culture, entertainment and cuisine.Media Contact | Level99Melanie HutchinsonTAA PRmelanie@taapr.com

