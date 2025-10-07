CityCenterDC Unveils #MyCityCenterDC Campaign, A Cultural Narrative for Washington Luxury

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityCenterDC , the capital’s destination for luxury shopping, dining, and culture, today announces the debut of #MyCityCenterDC, a new campaign conceived by the award-winning creative agency Design Army. The campaign redefines how luxury developments communicate with their audiences, presenting CityCenterDC not simply as a retail hub but as a cultural stage where art, fashion, dining, and community converge.Breaking from the conventions of traditional advertising, #MyCityCenterDC unfolds as an episodic, social-first video series that follows the intersecting lives of four archetypal Washingtonians. With a cinematic sensibility and a tone that is sophisticated yet playful, the series dramatizes the rituals of contemporary city life: cocktails over business gossip, spirited fashion debates in luxury boutiques, late arrivals to holiday dinners, and moments of unexpected romance. Each episode is set against the boutiques, restaurants, and public spaces of CityCenterDC, affirming the idea that real experiences are the new markers of status.“Luxury today is measured by experience, connection, and cultural relevance,” said Timothy R. Lowery, Managing Director - Retail and Mixed-Use. “With #MyCityCenterDC, Design Army has crafted a narrative that captures the vitality of Washington and situates CityCenterDC as its backdrop.”“For us, it was important to create a campaign that feels less like advertising and more like the stories of the people who bring CityCenterDC to life. Culture is not abstract. It is made by people, and those people shape the experiences that define this place” added Pum Lefebure, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Design Army. “We wanted to create a modern dramedy that is stylish, witty, and a little unexpected. It reflects how people actually live and gather at CityCenterDC, capturing the spirit of the city as much as the style.”Rolling out across the coming months, the seven-part series introduces four distinct perspectives that together weave a portrait of a city where ambition, creativity, and style meet. Executed with a level of artistry more often seen in streaming than in marketing, the campaign signals a new direction for lifestyle destinations, inviting audiences into narratives that mirror their own aspirations.Located in the heart of Washington, CityCenterDC has become the region’s premier address for luxury retail, fine dining, and cultural engagement. Home to flagship boutiques including Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Hermès, alongside acclaimed restaurants and year-round cultural programming, CityCenterDC stands as an internationally recognized model for integrated urban placemaking and a landmark of the modern city.For more information and updates on CityCenterDC retailers and restaurants, please visit https://www.citycenterdc.com/ . Follow @CityCenterDC on social.###ABOUT CITYCENTERDCCITYCENTERDC ( www.citycenterdc.com ) is a unique, pedestrian-friendly, 10-acre mixed-use development located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. Developed by Hines and Qatari Diar, the project is home to more than 221,000 square feet of retail space, 520,000 square feet of prime office space, 458 rental apartment units and 216 condominium units, a 360 room hotel, a 1,550-space parking garage, a public park, a central plaza, and pedestrian-oriented streets and alleyways.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.