GLO30 Teams Up With the Washington Commanders Command Force as Group’s Skincare Studio

With more than 100 studios nationwide, GLO30 celebrates its first collaboration with an NFL-affiliated entertainment team.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLO30 , the nation’s fastest-growing subscription-based skincare studio, is proud to announce its first collaboration with an NFL-affiliated entertainment team, becoming the official Skincare Studio of the Washington Commanders Command Force and reinforcing the brand’s mission to make personalized, luxury skincare both accessible and consistent.With more than 100 studios opening across the nation, GLO30 has built its reputation on innovative, AI-driven skincare treatments that deliver pro-grade results to their members every 30 days. As part of the collaboration, Command Force members will receive all their facials and skin treatments from GLO30 throughout the 2025–2026 season, ensuring they remain camera-ready for every game, appearance, and performance.Each month, Command Force will receive GLO30’s exclusive membership treatments—personalized by season and powered by GLOria, the AI skincare assistant, delivering customized treatments enhanced with professional-grade techniques for maximum results.“Confidence starts with feeling your best, and we’re thrilled to bring our science-backed, high-performance treatments to the Command Force,” said Dr. Arleen Lamba, Founder and CEO of GLO30. “These incredible athletes and ambassadors represent the spirit of our city, and we’re proud to help them shine on and off the field.”This collaboration underscores GLO30’s mission to make personalized, accessible luxury skincare available to everyone. Members enjoy monthly treatments designed to address seasonal changes, lifestyle needs, and the latest advancements in skin health.Fans can follow exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the Command Force’s skincare journey with GLO30 all season long via both organizations’ social media channels.About GLO30:Founded in 2012 by Dr. Arleen Lamba, GLO30 is a membership-based skincare company focused on providing personalized routine treatments, medical-grade products, and high-tech, high-touch guidance – every 30 days. GLO30 has defined a new category in the skincare services space, bridging the gap between luxurious day spas and more invasive medical clinics and med spas. The service-based skincare franchise is an affordable, accessible, and approachable middle ground that delivers customized care in an hour or less – every 30 days. Trained specialists and proprietary technology consistently deliver treatments tailored to the unique skin needs and goals of every member. GLO30 currently operates four corporate locations and opened Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, VA, in the summer of 2023. For more information, visit www.GLO30.com or @glo30skincare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.