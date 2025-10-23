Traffic shift on Memorial Highway begins Thursday

MANDAN, N.D. – Motorists traveling on Memorial Highway should be prepared for a change in the traffic pattern beginning Thursday, October 23.

Traffic will shift from the temporary roadway on the north side of Memorial Highway to a portion of the concrete paving on the south side to allow crews to install a new water main and begin paving operations on the north side of the roadway.

Drivers will notice the change particularly near the 46th Avenue SE intersection, where crews are scheduled to begin milling operations Thursday morning. Traffic coming off the I94/Bismarck Expressway ramp from the north will be restricted to heading west onto Memorial Highway and east into Bismarck. Traffic heading southbound onto 46th Avenue SE should temporarily use the McKenzie Drive exit. The path for ramp traffic will change frequently while work at 46th Avenue SE continues. Business approaches near 46th Avenue SE have been paved and will be open for use as traffic transitions to the new configuration.

Flaggers will be stationed in multiple locations to assist with the transition. Motorists are reminded to stay alert, watch for changing signage, and follow posted directions to help maintain safety for both drivers and crews during this phase of construction.

For project updates and more information, visit: dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy. The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in all work zones. For statewide road conditions, call 511 or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.