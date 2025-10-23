Discover 'The Princess of the Wraiths' – A Free Virtual Memoir of Love, Science, and Spirituality

An 894-page exploration of life, learning, and self-discovery, now available for free online!

NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biologist-turned-author Peregrinus Hierusalemsis presents “The Princess of the Wraiths: an herbal, bestiary, human zoo, and memoir,” a captivating virtual book that intertwines science, spirituality, and personal growth. This memoir offers a profound look at the intersections of love, knowledge, and resilience, all while reflecting on the author's rich experiences.At its core, the book conveys a powerful message: knowledge and wisdom are the ultimate tools for living a successful life. Through deeply personal anecdotes, Peregrinus touches on universal themes such as the influence of global events on individual lives, overcoming fears, seeking spiritual teachers, and navigating love and relationships. Richly illustrated with 94 handmade natural history and people-focused illustrations, this memoir provides not only an intellectual feast but also a visual delight.Key highlights include childhood fears of ghosts, mystical experiences, navigating young adult relationships, and insights into the biodiversity of our natural world. Peregrinus also sheds light on his experience avoiding toxic relationships, a lesson that inspired the title, “The Princess of the Wraiths.” Through this work, readers will uncover how science and spirituality can coexist to offer a broader understanding of reality.This unique memoir is available for free online, making it an accessible and enriching read for anyone interested in exploring the depths of science, spirituality, and personal evolution.Read "The Princess of the Wraiths" (ISBN: 9798892832694) today on Internet Archive or ResearchGate About the Book:This book is about life. It is about existential questions, science, and spirituality. It does tell a story. It is not an essay. It is written in a way that allows non-specialists to understand it and to be enjoyable as literary non-fiction. However, its academic rigor has been maintained throughout the text. It is a memoir. Therefore, all the adventures truly happened. I am a male biologist. I describe the cultural experiences that I lived while growing up in Mexico between the years 1984 and 2002. I also discuss my later life in the United Kingdom and Sweden. During this time, the 2000s culture is explored. This text was not written or illustrated using artificial intelligence. You will meet the title character in the final chapter. The chapters and appendices more related to science are the following ones:Chapter 19: This is an introductory essay on earth sciences, biology, and medicine.Appendix C: A description of the Natural History Museum of Mexico City in the 1980s and 1990s, including an outline of its previous history.Appendix F: The public perception of Charles Darwin in the United Kingdom from the point of view of folklore.Appendix G: Will it be possible to decipher all the traits of a multicellular organism from the sequence of its genome alone in 20 years’ time?—an honors dissertation submitted in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Bachelor of Science at the University of Edinburgh.Appendix H: A checklist of non-avian dinosaurs and birds (Clade Dinosauria) species mentioned in this book, including references to type specimens and designation of new type specimens.Appendix I: Classification of non-bacterial cellular organisms known in 2025About the Author:The author is a biologist. He started writing scientific papers but now he has written his memoirs.

