The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) proudly announces the 2025 Annual Award Recipients

Atlanta, GA — The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 DCS Awards Ceremony, held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia.

This year’s ceremony carried added significance as the agency celebrates its 10-year milestone. Celebrating a decade of employee excellence, service, and innovation throughout the Department.

“Behind every supervisee is a group of dedicated DCS professionals who believe deeply in service, integrity, and accountability,” said Bert Flewellen, DCS Deputy Commissioner of Operations. “As we reflect on ten years of excellence, we also look ahead with determination to continue building a department where people, partnerships, and progress remain central to everything we do,” he added.

Each year, the DCS Awards Ceremony honors outstanding employees and community partners who embody the agency’s core values of accountability, integrity, selfless service, teamwork, and personal and professional development. These honorees represent the very best of DCS and continue to elevate the standards of public service across Georgia.

The award recipients are as follows:

2025 Employee of the Year Award (Sworn Staff) — Traci Whitaker, Community Supervision Officer III, Waycross Judicial Circuit

2025 Employee of the Year Award (Non-Sworn Staff) — Dimetrice Latimore, Administrative Assistant III, DCS Training and Professional Development Unit

2025 Leadership Award — Southern Judicial Circuit Valdosta Team: Melanie Hasty, Coordinating Chief Community Supervision Officer; Rebecca Dalton, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer; Jane’a Epps, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer; Chris Yarbrough, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer

2025 Stakeholder Award — Beverly Cooper, BRC Consulting LLC, and Alesha Burgman, The Change Center

2025 Tiffany Bishop Award — Meghan Findley , Community Supervision Officer, South Georgia Judicial Circuit

2025 Heroism Award — Thomas Robertson, Community Supervision Officer II, Cherokee Judicial Circuit; Megan Hardee, Community Supervision Officer III, Ogeechee Judicial Circuit; Galen Joyce, Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer, and Willie Relliford, Community Supervision Officer II, Atlanta Judicial Circuit

2025 Customer Service Award — DCS Recruitment and Retention Team: Katrina Hall, Director; Kyle Aldrich, Recruitment Officer; Dame Brown, Recruitment Officer; Shavonia Cruz, Recruitment Officer; Lance Robbins, Recruitment Officer; Imisa Sturdivant, Recruitment Officer

2025 DRC Outstanding Performance Award — Gainesville Day Reporting Center and Enotah/Dahlonega Grant Funded Day Reporting Center

2025 Innovation Award — DCS External Affairs Public Relations Team: Jamelle Washington, Public Relations Manager; Andrew Houser, Public Information Officer; Khatara Denman, Marketing Specialist; Sarah Lombardo, Marketing Specialist; Emily DeJong, Communication Specialist

2025 Circuit of the Year Award — Macon Judicial Circuit, District 3

2025 DCS Video Spotlight of the Year Award — Ace Gayda , Community Supervision Officer, Columbia Judicial Circuit

“The award recipients are just a few of the many talented DCS team members who put our mission into practice everyday,“ said Michelle Stanley, DCS Deputy Commissioner of Administration. “Thank you for your service and continued commitment to shaping the future of community supervision in Georgia,” she added.

The DCS Awards Ceremony is held annually to recognize the exceptional and dedicated individuals who have made immense contributions to the Department, the criminal justice system, and their local communities. These exceptional employees and community members exhibit qualities that advance the Department’s mission and shine a notable spotlight on public service.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov