Department of Community Supervision Celebrates the Graduation of the 66th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Class
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 66th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, November 20th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 26 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).
As they graduate, these officers represent the Department’s ongoing commitment to public safety, accountability, and professional excellence. Throughout the eight-week program, they have strengthened essential skills in supervision, proactive intervention, and evidence-based practices that support behavior change. They also gained a deeper understanding of Georgia’s legal framework and the core values that guide DCS in its mission to enhance public safety and support successful outcomes for those we supervise.
“The Department recognizes the tremendous dedication these officers have shown, and the graduation marks the beginning of their important work in enhancing public safety, supporting rehabilitation, and upholding the integrity of community supervision,” said Jim Sikes, DCS Training and Professional Development Director. “Their training has equipped them to handle complex challenges, ensuring they are prepared to protect and serve in a wide range of situations,” he added.
Class Leader Benjamin Clay of Northern Judicial Probation spoke on behalf of the class, remarking on their journey to graduation and their futures ahead:
“As we cross this threshold into our careers, let us carry the lessons of this journey with pride. Let us lead with integrity, with compassion, and with a relentless commitment to those we serve.”
During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:
Academic Award: Tate Foster (Cherokee Probation Services)
Team Competition Award: Red Team: Benjamin Clay (Northern Judicial Probation), Quinton Calloway (Pardons and Paroles), Drayana Brinson-Doyle (Eastern), Jessica Branch (Clayton), Heather Deyton (Cherokee Probation Services)
Firearms Proficiency Award (Top Gun): Vennessa Frank (Chattahoochee)
Physical Fitness Award: Vennessa Frank (Chattahoochee)
Leadership Award: Benjamin Clay (Northern Judicial Probation)
Adjunct Instructor Award: Kevin Phillips – DCS Strategic Implementation
The new officers will serve their communities in the following locations:
Briana Allison - DeKalb County Probation
Jabari Barnwell - DeKalb County Probation
Santeria Brown - DeKalb County Probation
Heather Deyton - Cherokee Probation Services
Tate Foster - Cherokee Probation Services
Benjamin Clay - Northern Judicial Probation
Alan Stamey - Henry County Probation
Quinton Calloway - State Board of Pardons and Parole
Heavenly Taylor - State Board of Pardons and Parole
Jessca Branch - Clayton Office
Drayana Brinson-Doyle - Eastern Office
Kemoye' Caldwell-Latimore - Dublin Office
James Chastain - Mountain Office
Vennessa Frank - Chattahoochee Office
Amanda Hand - Griffin Office
Michael Kelly - Gwinnett Office
Keisha Laster - Atlanta Office
Daniel Lynch - Atlanta Office
Brandi Moore - Rockdale Office
Lakeshia Moore - Stone Mountain Office
Quianna Noyola - Gwinnett Office
Brooke Paxson - Atlanta Office
Brianna Stubbs - Atlanta Office
Arley Valle - Gwinnett Office
Jozlyn Varnedoe - Rockdale Office
Arnesisha Williamson - Clayton Office
