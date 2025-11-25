ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 66th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, November 20th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 26 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

As they graduate, these officers represent the Department’s ongoing commitment to public safety, accountability, and professional excellence. Throughout the eight-week program, they have strengthened essential skills in supervision, proactive intervention, and evidence-based practices that support behavior change. They also gained a deeper understanding of Georgia’s legal framework and the core values that guide DCS in its mission to enhance public safety and support successful outcomes for those we supervise.

“The Department recognizes the tremendous dedication these officers have shown, and the graduation marks the beginning of their important work in enhancing public safety, supporting rehabilitation, and upholding the integrity of community supervision,” said Jim Sikes, DCS Training and Professional Development Director. “Their training has equipped them to handle complex challenges, ensuring they are prepared to protect and serve in a wide range of situations,” he added.

Class Leader Benjamin Clay of Northern Judicial Probation spoke on behalf of the class, remarking on their journey to graduation and their futures ahead:

“As we cross this threshold into our careers, let us carry the lessons of this journey with pride. Let us lead with integrity, with compassion, and with a relentless commitment to those we serve.”

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Tate Foster (Cherokee Probation Services)

Team Competition Award: Red Team: Benjamin Clay (Northern Judicial Probation), Quinton Calloway (Pardons and Paroles), Drayana Brinson-Doyle (Eastern), Jessica Branch (Clayton), Heather Deyton (Cherokee Probation Services)

Firearms Proficiency Award (Top Gun): Vennessa Frank (Chattahoochee)

Physical Fitness Award: Vennessa Frank (Chattahoochee)

Leadership Award: Benjamin Clay (Northern Judicial Probation)

Adjunct Instructor Award: Kevin Phillips – DCS Strategic Implementation

The new officers will serve their communities in the following locations:

Briana Allison - DeKalb County Probation

Jabari Barnwell - DeKalb County Probation

Santeria Brown - DeKalb County Probation

Heather Deyton - Cherokee Probation Services

Tate Foster - Cherokee Probation Services

Benjamin Clay - Northern Judicial Probation

Alan Stamey - Henry County Probation

Quinton Calloway - State Board of Pardons and Parole

Heavenly Taylor - State Board of Pardons and Parole

Jessca Branch - Clayton Office

Drayana Brinson-Doyle - Eastern Office

Kemoye' Caldwell-Latimore - Dublin Office

James Chastain - Mountain Office

Vennessa Frank - Chattahoochee Office

Amanda Hand - Griffin Office

Michael Kelly - Gwinnett Office

Keisha Laster - Atlanta Office

Daniel Lynch - Atlanta Office

Brandi Moore - Rockdale Office

Lakeshia Moore - Stone Mountain Office

Quianna Noyola - Gwinnett Office

Brooke Paxson - Atlanta Office

Brianna Stubbs - Atlanta Office

Arley Valle - Gwinnett Office

Jozlyn Varnedoe - Rockdale Office

Arnesisha Williamson - Clayton Office

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.