ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is increasing supervision efforts this Halloween to help ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for Georgia’s children, families, and communities. Each year, DCS enhances operations during Halloween to promote public safety and accountability among individuals under supervision, particularly those supervised under sex offender conditions.

“As a public safety agency, our responsibility extends beyond supervision; it’s also about protecting the communities we serve,” said DCS Field Operations Director Chad Purvis. “This Halloween, our officers will be visible in the field to promote compliance among those under our supervision and to help create a safe environment for Georgia’s children and families,” he added.

To strengthen statewide safety efforts, DCS will work closely with local law enforcement agencies across Georgia to monitor compliance and deter violations during Halloween festivities. Officers will conduct residence verifications, compliance checks, GPS monitoring, and virtual interactions to ensure individuals under supervision are following the law and the conditions of their release.

DCS officers will also increase home visits and maintain a visible presence in neighborhoods and community spaces throughout the evening. This proactive, field-based approach enhances responsiveness and reinforces DCS’s presence within Georgia’s communities.

Registered sex offenders and individuals under sex offender supervision are prohibited from participating in any activities involving minors during Halloween. In addition to these restrictions, all supervisees must comply with the general conditions of supervision and any special conditions imposed by the court or the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

DCS remains committed to its mission of protecting and serving Georgia through effective, efficient supervision. The agency encourages families to stay alert, prioritize safety, and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

