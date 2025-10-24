Kleinschmidt Associates Announces Executive Appointments to Support Strategic Growth

Kleinschmidt Associates

Kleinschmidt Associates has announced several key executive appointments.

Our success has always been driven by our people—their ingenuity, integrity, and passion for solving complex challenges” — Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates has announced several key executive appointments that strengthen its leadership team and reinforce the firm’s commitment to strategic growth and collaboration across North America.Kelly Larimer has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Kleinschmidt, and Rochelle Varney has been appointed Treasurer and Clerk for Kleinschmidt as well as Treasurer of Kleinschmidt Canada. In addition, Trevor Lykens, Kevin Cooley, and Chris Vella have assumed new leadership roles within Kleinschmidt Canada, reflecting the company’s expanding presence and momentum in the Canadian market.“These appointments recognize the outstanding leadership, expertise, and dedication these individuals bring to our organization,” said Alison Jakupca, Chair of the Kleinschmidt Board of Directors. “Their collective vision and commitment to collaboration will help position Kleinschmidt for continued success as we advance our mission to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients.”The appointments align with Kleinschmidt’s long-term strategic goals, which emphasize growth in renewable energy, water resources, and environmental consulting. The company continues to invest in leadership and innovation to better serve clients, strengthen partnerships, and expand its impact across North America.“Our success has always been driven by our people—their ingenuity, integrity, and passion for solving complex challenges”, says Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer of Kleinschmidt, “These leaders embody those values and will play a critical role in guiding our continued growth.”For more than five decades, Kleinschmidt Associates has been a trusted partner to clients in the hydropower, renewable energy, and water resources industries. The firm’s multidisciplinary team blends technical excellence with environmental stewardship to deliver sustainable solutions that help shape the future of clean energy.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

Kleinschmidt Corporate Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.