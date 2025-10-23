Until Forever Charity Joins the Benevity Network to Expand Its Global Impact

Until Forever is in Memory of Tim Schmidt, Jr. He was killed in a mass shooting in Orlando on Halloween night, 2024.

Until Forever is proud to announce its official inclusion in the Benevity Causes Portal.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Until Forever, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families who have experienced tragic loss, is proud to announce its official inclusion in the Benevity Causes Portal, a leading platform that connects companies and employees with trusted charities around the world.

Joining the Benevity network marks a major milestone for Until Forever, opening the door for thousands of corporate employees and donors to contribute through workplace giving, volunteer programs, and corporate matching initiatives. Benevity’s global reach empowers corporations to easily support causes that matter most to their teams—and now, Until Forever’s mission is one of them.

“Becoming part of Benevity allows us to reach compassionate individuals and businesses who share our commitment to helping families through life’s most difficult moments,” said Tim Schmidt Sr, Founder of Until Forever. “ This partnership amplifies our impact and enables more people to take part in meaningful acts of kindness.”

Through the Benevity platform, supporters can now:

Donate directly to Until Forever through their employer’s giving portal.

Set up recurring donations or company match programs.

Log volunteer hours and engage in Until Forever’s community outreach events.

Until Forever focuses on providing emotional and financial support to families coping with grief, helping them rebuild their lives through financial aid for funeral bills, counseling, and community partnerships. Joining Benevity reinforces the organization’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and meaningful impact.

For more information on how to support Until Forever Charity through Benevity, visit UntilForever.org

or search for “Until Forever” within the Benevity Causes Portal.

