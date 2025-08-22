Ice C Cool Acquires BrandonServiceCorp.com, Expanding Its Reach and Service Capabilities

Ice C Cool

Ice C Cool, a leading provider of HVAC and refrigeration solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of BrandonServiceCorp.com.

MARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ice C Cool, a leading provider of HVAC and refrigeration solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of BrandonServiceCorp.com, a well-established service provider known for its expertise and strong customer base. This strategic acquisition strengthens Ice C Cool’s presence in the service industry while broadening its ability to deliver cutting-edge cooling solutions to both residential and commercial clients.

With this acquisition, Ice C Cool gains access to Brandon Service Corp’s extensive network, digital assets, and established reputation for customer-focused service. The move aligns with Ice C Cool’s mission to provide top-quality cooling, refrigeration, and HVAC services backed by innovation, reliability, and unmatched expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome BrandonServiceCorp.com into the Ice C Cool family," said Sean Daly, CEO at Ice C Cool. "This acquisition allows us to expand our service offerings, strengthen our brand presence, and ensure that even more customers benefit from the same high-quality service and technology Ice C Cool is known for."

BrandonServiceCorp.com has long been recognized for its commitment to efficiency, professionalism, and tailored solutions. By combining resources, Ice C Cool and Brandon Service Corp are poised to enhance customer experiences while driving growth and innovation in the HVAC and cooling industry.

The acquisition represents another step in Ice C Cool’s long-term growth strategy, positioning the company as a premier choice for clients seeking reliable, cost-effective, and future-ready cooling services.

For more information about Ice C Cool and its expanded services, please visit www.iceccool.com.

