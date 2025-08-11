List of Precious Metals

RAGoldandSilver.com, a leading online resource for investors exploring gold and silver IRAs, has announced the acquisition of EduGold.org.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRAGoldandSilver.com, a leading authority on Gold IRA custodians and precious metals investing, has officially acquired EduGold.org, a respected educational platform focused on gold and silver retirement planning.

This strategic acquisition strengthens IRAGoldandSilver.com’s mission to provide investors with unbiased Gold IRA reviews, Silver IRA guides, and up-to-date resources on precious metals IRAs. By merging EduGold.org’s library of educational articles with IRAGoldandSilver.com’s expert analysis, the combined platform will serve as a one-stop resource for anyone looking to diversify their retirement portfolio with physical gold and silver.

“EduGold.org has built a reputation for delivering clear, trustworthy information about precious metals investing,” said Tim Schmidt, founder of IRAGoldandSilver.com. “By integrating their gold and silver IRA education into our platform, we’re giving investors more tools to make confident, well-informed decisions about their retirement savings.”

With the acquisition, IRAGoldandSilver.com will integrate EduGold.org’s content on Gold IRA rollovers, IRS-approved precious metals, and choosing the best Gold IRA custodian. Visitors will also gain access to updated comparisons of top-rated Gold IRA companies, fee breakdowns, and expert tips on avoiding common investment pitfalls.

The acquisition comes at a time when demand for physical gold and silver in retirement accounts is growing, driven by inflation concerns, economic uncertainty, and a desire for portfolio diversification. IRAGoldandSilver.com plans to expand into multimedia content, investor webinars, and updated rankings of the best Gold IRA companies of 2025.

“In today’s volatile markets, owning physical gold and silver inside a retirement account is more relevant than ever,” Schmidt added. “We’re committed to giving investors accurate, transparent, and actionable information so they can protect their wealth for the long term.”

About IRAGoldandSilver.com

IRAGoldandSilver.com is a leading online guide to precious metals IRAs, offering expert reviews of Gold IRA custodians, step-by-step guides to Gold IRA rollovers, and the latest news on gold and silver investing.

About EduGold.org

EduGold.org is an educational website dedicated to providing in-depth information on gold and silver investing, with a focus on retirement planning, IRS rules, and wealth preservation strategies.

Media Contact:

Samantha Reeds

Public Relations Manager

IRAGoldandSilver.com

📧 press@iragoldandsilver.com

📞 (305) 555-1492

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.