Scalo Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading CPQ Platform, Recruiting 20+ Specialists to Fuel Rapid Growth

WROCLAW, POLAND, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a global software development partner, announced a new client contract signed with a fast-growing Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform serving enterprise clients worldwide. The collaboration will see Scalo recruit 20+ full-time technology professionals to support the client's ambitious expansion plans.The CPQ provider's platform streamlines complex sales processes by integrating quoting, contracting, and subscription management into a unified solution, enabling companies to accelerate deal velocity and reduce sales cycle friction.Accelerated hiring to match market demandUnder an expedited timeline, Scalo is recruiting specialists across multiple disciplines, including:- Frontend and Backend Engineers to enhance product development capabilities- Customer Support professionals to scale service delivery alongside user growthThe partnership has already yielded results, with the first software engineers having been hired and are now working on the project. Additional placements are advancing through the pipeline."This engagement represents our evolution from a recruitment provider to a strategic talent partner for high-growth SaaS companies," said Łukasz Pol, Head of Business Development at Scalo. "Our clients need teams that can scale without compromising quality or speed, and that's exactly what we deliver."Strategic expansion in the SaaS sectorThe partnership underscores Scalo's growing presence in the international Software-as-a-Service market and its capability to execute high-volume technical recruitment.The CPQ sector continues to experience significant growth as businesses seek to modernize sales operations and improve revenue efficiency. This partnership positions both companies to capitalize on increasing market demand.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with two decades of experience delivering future-ready solutions to clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. Headquartered in Poland, the company has completed more than 750 successful projects spanning software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation.As an ISO 27001-certified organization and Gold Microsoft Partner, Scalo maintains the highest standards of security and service excellence required by enterprise clients and regulated markets.

