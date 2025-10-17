Paul Mydlo Appointed as Chief Business Development Officer for U.S. Operations at Scalo

Scalo USA logotype Paul Mydlo, Chief Business Development Officer, Scalo USA

Business moves fast. I’m excited to help our clients not just keep pace but get ahead and stay ahead in their digital journeys.” — Paul Mydlo, Chief Business Development Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo USA is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Mydlo as Chief Business Development Officer, leading the company's operations in the United States. With over a decade of experience in financial technology and a proven track record of driving strategic growth, Paul’s appointment marks a significant step in Scalo's commitment to expanding its presence and delivering enhanced value to American clients.Paul brings deep expertise in fintech , having worked on custom solutions for brokerage firms, as well as financial and insurance companies. He is also the co-founder of the Gate Institute, an initiative dedicated to elevating the global visibility of Polish tech companies.Strategic impact for Scalo's US clientsPaul’s return comes at a pivotal moment for the financial services industry. As AI-driven hyper-personalization and embedded finance redefine how businesses operate, his hands-on experience as a digitization consultant positions him to deliver measurable results. “Business moves fast. I’m excited to help our clients not just keep pace but get ahead and stay ahead in their digital journeys,” said Paul.His approach blends technical insight with strategic foresight, offering clients a partner who understands both the complexities of implementation and the outcomes that drive success.Industry expertise and visionWith extensive experience working with major financial firms, Paul has navigated the evolving fintech landscape from both technical and executive perspectives. His ability to connect Polish tech talent with US business needs ensures seamless project execution and long-term value creation.As Chief Business Development Officer, Paul will focus on expanding Scalo's footprint across American markets while ensuring clients benefit from their full spectrum of capabilities.Looking aheadPaul’s appointment underscores Scalo's dedication to the US market - not just through staff augmentation, but through strategic partnership. His leadership will help clients tackle industry challenges and unlock competitive advantages through innovative digital solutions Ready to collaborate?Connect with Scalo's expanded US leadership team to explore how they can support your next project.About Scalo USAScalo USA is the leading software development company, serving 80+ clients across 17+ countries. The ISO 27001-certified organization offers a wide range of services, including custom software development, technology consulting, and IT staff augmentation.Scalo USAQ-Branch200 E. 6th St. Suite 310Austin, TX 78701 United States

