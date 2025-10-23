Excellence Canada Announces 2025 Canada Award for Excellence Recipients

Excellence Canada President, Sean Slater Excellence Canada Logo Logo for 2025 Canada Awards for Excellence

Excellence Canada awards 12 Canada Awards for Excellence and recognizes commitment to excellence with Journey to Excellence Award at November 20 ceremony

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce it will be celebrating the 41st anniversary of the Canada Awards for Excellence on November 20th. This year, 12 awards will be presented to outstanding Canadian organizations in recognition of their commitment to continual improvement and pursuit of excellence. Award categories include: Organizational Excellence; Excellence, Innovation & Wellness; Healthy Workplace; and Mental Health at WorkExcellence Canada's mission is to equip Canadian organizations with the tools to achieve efficiency, agility, and a sustainable competitive advantage. Excellence Canada is a not-for-profit organization that certifies and recognizes organizations that embody these attributes: they are innovative, customer-focused, competitive, financially and environmentally sustainable, are good corporate citizens, actively pursue strategies to improve the mental and physical health and wellbeing of their employees, and they create a healthy workplace culture that attracts and retains the best people.Now in its 41st year, the Canada Awards for Excellence is an annual awards program established in 1984 that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors coast-to-coast across Canada. The Canada Awards for Excellence has valued the patronage of the Governor General of Canada since 2006.Shirlee Sharkey, Chair of Excellence Canada, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Excellence Canada, I am very pleased to present the Canada Awards for Excellence to this year’s award recipients. I would like to extend my congratulations to all of these organizations that have met the rigorous standards and requirements through the Canada Awards for Excellence program. You are all truly role models of excellence."Sean Slater, President & CEO of Excellence Canada, remarked, "Over the past 41 years we have proudly presented more than 1,000 awards to organizations in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors that have met the highest standards for quality, excellence, innovation, and healthy workplaces. This year we are delighted to be presenting the coveted Canada Awards for Excellence to 11 excellent organizations. For the first time, we are also recognizing organizations who have begun their Journey to Excellence, demonstrating their commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and high standards in service, leadership, and results.”We are proud to announce that our 2025 Special Recognition of Achievement Award honouree is Louise Bradley, C.M. Ms. Bradley is being recognized for her inspirational, impactful, career-long commitment to improving access to mental health services for Canadians in all parts of the country. She joins a list of esteemed prior honourees that includes The Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney, Lt. Gen. Romeo Dallaire, Rick Hanson, Hayley Wickenheiser, Rick Mercer, Col. Chris Hadfield, Dr. David Suzuki, and many more.The awards will be presented at the 2025 Performance Excellence Summit and Canada Awards for Excellence on Thursday November 20, 2025 at the iconic Eglinton Grand in Toronto. We thank Sun Life for their gracious title sponsorship of this event. For complete event details and registration, please visit www.excellencesummit.ca A FULL LIST OF THE AWARD RECIPIENTS FOLLOWSRecipients of the 41st Canada Awards for Excellence, 20252025 SPECIAL RECOGNITION OF ACHIEVEMENT AWARDLouise Bradley, C.M.EXCELLENCE, INNOVATION AND WELLNESSThis award is based on Excellence Canada's Excellence, Innovation and WellnessStandard which was developed by Excellence Canada in association with its partners and professionals from across Canada.PLATINUM AWARD RECIPIENTStella Jones Structures d'Acier – Candiac, QuébecGOLD AWARD RECIPIENTBlackcircles.ca – Longueuil, QuébecSILVER AWARD RECIPIENTSEvnia firme-conseil en écofiscalité – Mirabel, Québecyourbarfactory Inc – Châteauguay, QuébecBRONZE AWARD RECIPIENTVille de Trois-Rivières – Trois-Rivières, QuébecHEALTHY WORKPLACEThe Excellence Canada Healthy WorkplaceStandard was developed in partnership with Health Canada and in association with professionals from the health and wellness sectors.PLATINUM AWARD RECIPIENTLiquor Control Board of Ontario – Toronto, OntarioGOLD AWARD RECIPIENTSCambridge Memorial Hospital – Cambridge, OntarioHealth Sciences North – Sudbury, OntarioSt. John’s International Airport Authority – St. John’s, NewfoundlandMENTAL HEALTH AT WORKThis award is based on Excellence Canada's - Mental Health at Workframework. The Mental Health at Workframework was developed by Excellence Canada in association with mental health and work safety professionals from across Canada, and the requirements incorporate principles and practices as outlined in the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace.PLATINUM AWARD RECIPIENTLiquor Control Board of Ontario – Toronto, OntarioGOLD AWARD RECIPIENTToronto Police Service – Toronto, OntarioESSENTIALS AWARD RECIPIENTAppeals Commission for Alberta Workers’ Compensation – Edmonton, AlbertaORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCEThis award is based on Excellence Canada's Organizational Excellence Standard which was developed by Excellence Canada in association with its partners and professionals from across Canada. It is a robust yet flexible framework that uses a data-driven assessment to find gaps and opportunities for continual improvement in all private and public sector organizations, businesses, and institutions. Through Organizational Excellence Standard implementation and certification, organizations will adopt best practices for sustained excellence and peak performance.PLATINUM AWARD RECIPIENTTown of Aurora – Aurora, OntarioJOURNEY TO EXCELLENCE RECOGNITIONExcellence Canada would like to acknowledge the following Organizations who have begun their Journey to Excellence by completing a Rapid Assessment, and demonstrating their commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and high standards in service, leadership, and results. The Journey to Excellence is an evolving process of becoming the best version of the organization—continually delivering exceptional results for clients, employees, and the community. We commend these organizations for taking the first step as they move towards certification in one of the three standards listed below.Apex Food Source – Organizational ExcellenceCity of Kamloops – Healthy WorkplaceLethbridge Polytechnic – Mental Health at WorkNipissing Paramedic Services – Organizational ExcellenceOntario Energy Board – Healthy WorkplacePurolator – Healthy WorkplaceRegional Municipality of Durham – Organizational ExcellenceSouthern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) – Mental Health at WorkSimon Fraser University – Mental Health at Work

