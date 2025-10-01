Excellence Canada Kicks Off 25th Annual Canada's Healthy Workplace Month

Excellence Canada President, Sean Slater Excellence Canada Logo Canada's Healthy Workplace Month Logo

25 Years of Supporting Canada's Employers Build Healthy Workplace Culture

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada is proud to announce the kickoff of the 25th annual Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month (CHWM) on October 1, 2025, a month-long national campaign dedicated to inspiring Canadian employers to strengthen workplace wellness, culture, and resilience. This year's them is Unlocking Your Potential: Building Strength to Overcome Challenges. Weekly topics include: Your Growth Mindset, The Power of Belonging, Physical and Mental Synergy, and Sustainable Balance.Over the past quarter-century, CHWM has become a touchstone for organizations across Canada to invest in the health and well-being of their people. This year’s campaign, now in its silver anniversary, will offer free daily wellness content, thought-starters, resources, and tools designed to support physical, mental, and social health at work.“After 25 years, there is more evidence than ever that healthy workplaces are not a luxury, they’re a necessity for thriving organizations,” said Sean Slater, President & CEO of Excellence Canada. “We invite every organization in this country to mark October as a time to recommit to the well-being of its people, and to leverage CHWM as a way to spark meaningful, lasting change.”Participants are encouraged to visit healthyworkplacemonth.ca where they can:Sign up to receive free daily wellness content during October including short tips, prompts, and ideas delivered directly by email or via the site.Explore resources, tools, and employer toolkits to guide organizations of all sizes.Learn more or apply for the CHWM Great Employer Award, which recognizes workplaces that demonstrate commitment to holistic employee well-being across four pillars: Healthy Lifestyles, Mental Health & Workplace Culture, Physical Environment, and Corporate Social Responsibility. (There is no cost to apply.)Thank You to Our SponsorsThis year’s campaign is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors. We especially acknowledge:GoodLife Fitness (Leader in Wellness)Air Canada, Manulife, Kii Health (Partners in Wellness)Dialogue, Unsinkable, Wajax, Workright (Friends of CHWM)Centennial College, Humber Polytechnic (Academic Partners)We extend our deepest appreciation to these organizations for their commitment to healthier workplaces in Canada."Increasingly, organizations are expanding their workplace wellness framework to meet the many, varied needs of its employees," says Kristen Gill, Director of Corporate and Partner Sales at Goodlife Fitness. "Improvements in physical and mental wellbeing help to reduce stress and burnout, and can also lead to healthier, happier teams." Gill goes on to say, "GoodLife is proud to support Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month, and the organizations that enhance teamwork and create positive work cultures for their employees."How to Get InvolvedEmployees & individuals: sign up today at healthyworkplacemonth.ca for daily wellness content, resources, and inspiration.Employers & organizations: join CHWM in October, use the campaign as a launching pad for your wellness plans, and apply to be a CHWM Great Employer for recognition and visibility. Visit healthyworkplacemonth.ca to register for daily content to share in your workplace.Media & community partners: share the campaign, spotlight local participating organizations, and help amplify workplace health as a national priority.Media ContactExcellence CanadaPhone: 416-251-7600Email: media@excellence.ca

