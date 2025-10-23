FactorEvo Redefines Specialty Finance with AI-Driven Automation and Real-Time Network Underwriting

The Digital Banker FactorEvo Award Winners

FactorEvo wins Best AI Initiative and Outstanding Machine Learning Initiative, recognized for transforming specialty finance with its AI-native operating system

FactorEvo is the only AI-native operating system for banks and specialty finance companies to operate together. This award validates our mission to build a smarter, safer financial system.” — Robert Vasquez

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Banker has recognized FactorEvo Group Holdings with two international awards, naming the company Best AI Initiative and Outstanding Machine Learning Initiative at the 2025 Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards.The recognition highlights the rapid transformation underway in specialty finance, where FactorEvo is establishing itself as the only AI-native operating system built for banks and finance companies to operate together on a single unified network.Building the Future of Specialty FinanceIn less than a year, FactorEvo has gone from concept to commercial launch, reshaping the way factors and banks collaborate. The platform’s AI-driven audit engine eliminates manual data entry, allowing factors to complete funding reviews in minutes instead of hours.Users simply upload supporting documents, and FactorEvo creates invoices, verifies documents, performs credit checks, and confirms payment submissions automatically. Every receivable, loan, and payment is verified and reconciled in real time, allowing finance companies to accelerate funding with confidence.By creating full audit visibility and network-level intelligence, FactorEvo bridges the gap between banks and specialty finance companies. The result is a system that identifies risk before exposure and scales trust across every transaction.Expanding from FactorFox to FactorEvoFactorEvo is now onboarding transportation factoring companies currently operating on FactorFox, a long-standing software platform serving finance firms across North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom. This transportation segment represents one-third of FactorFox’s total portfolio and will now transition to FactorEvo to leverage its AI-native architecture.FactorFox continues to serve its broader portfolio of accounts receivable funding, purchase order financing, asset-based lending, and medical and staffing clients without disruption. Over the next phase, FactorFox will introduce its own AI upgrades, including electronic invoicing capabilities in Latin America, improving compliance and operational speed for customers across multiple regions.A Smarter, Safer, More Connected System“FactorEvo is the only AI-native operating system built for banks and specialty finance companies to operate together on a single unified network,” said Robert Vasquez, Founder and CEO of FactorEvo Group Holdings. “Both banks and finance companies take risk, but the greatest risk is what they cannot see. The bad actors working inside a broken system have held this industry back for years. FactorEvo was built to create visibility, trust, and control at the source. Every receivable, every loan, and every payment is verified and reconciled in real time. This award validates our mission to build a smarter, safer, and more connected financial system for everyone to grow.”Unified Innovation Under the Signals Network FactorEvo serves as the core of the Signals Network, a connected ecosystem of AI-driven platforms that power finance, logistics, and compliance. The Signals Network enables specialty finance companies, carriers, and financial institutions to operate together through shared intelligence that eliminates manual verification and accelerates secure growth.About FactorEvo Group HoldingsFactorEvo Group Holdings operates the first AI-native operating system for banks and specialty finance companies to work together. Through its network-driven architecture, FactorEvo automates underwriting, risk scoring, and policy enforcement in real time, connecting financial institutions and lenders to verified data at the source.FactorFox Software remains a core business unit of the Group, continuing to serve specialty finance clients in AR funding, PO financing, ABL, and staffing sectors. FactorFox’s global reach extends across Latin America, North America, South Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom. FactorFox is preparing for a series of AI-driven enhancements, including electronic invoicing capabilities in Latin America, to strengthen compliance and accelerate funding efficiency for its international customers.FactorEvo is part of the Signals Network, an integrated AI ecosystem that connects finance, transportation, and compliance partners to create real-time collaboration and operational intelligence across industries.

