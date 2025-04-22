Bronx Brothers Hold Majority Stake in Streetwear Innovator SpinBrim

SpinBrim Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpinBrim , the patented fashion-tech brand redefining streetwear with its fully customizable hat system, has finalized a new leadership and ownership structure. Bronx-born brothers Abdalesis Olivera and Roberto Vasquez now hold the majority stake in the company. Abdalesis is the original inventor, and Roberto has stepped in as a strategic partner to help grow the business.Abdalesis holds both a utility patent and a design patent for the modular hat system, allowing users to swap brims and buttons to create new looks on demand. The invention brings innovation and versatility to a category that has remained unchanged for decades. SpinBrim was built from the ground up with culture, creativity, and ownership in mind.Roberto Vasquez, a seasoned entrepreneur who recently reacquired FactorFox , acquired iProveedor, and founded FactorEvo , has joined the company to bring structure and scalability. Under his leadership, the SpinBrim team developed the financial model, built a full investor data room, and assembled a high-level group of operators to take the brand to market at scale.“My brother Abdalesis created this company. He designed the product. He secured the patents. I came in to help him grow it into a brand that can reach the world,” said Roberto Vasquez. “We are from the Bronx. We know what it means to build something real and we are doing it together.”“This company started with an idea and a dream. SpinBrim lets people express who they are with a hat that adapts to their style and identity,” said Abdalesis Olivera. “We always had the hustle. Now we have the infrastructure.”SpinBrim is now seeking strategic investors who want to back a patented innovation and participate in the next major wave in fashion technology

