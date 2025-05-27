FactorFox, FactorEvo & Trucker Copilot Ally with Farelanes to Deliver Smarter Routing & Data-Driven Logistics Solutions

FactorEvo Group and Farelanes LLC

FactorFox, FactorEvo & Trucker Copilot partner with Farelanes to deliver real-time pricing, smarter routing & fraud detection to boost logistics efficiency.

Partnering with Farelanes allows us to take that commitment even further—bringing powerful pricing intelligence and fraud detection into the hands of our users, right when they need it most.” — Robert Vasquez

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FactorFox and its sister platforms FactorEvo and Trucker Copilot announce a strategic partnership with Farelanes LLC, the industry’s premier provider of real-time freight lane pricing and analytics. This collaboration aims to deliver smarter routing, accurate lane-level pricing, and built-in fraud detection to factoring companies, carriers, brokers, and shippers across North America using our platforms.“We’re thrilled to partner with Farelanes to provide our clients with enhanced visibility and control over their supply chains,” said Robert Vasquez, CEO at FactorFox. “Farelanes strengthens all three platforms so our users can make confident, cost-effective moves in real time.”Farelanes delivers exact pricing pulled from paid invoices on over 37,000 primary lanes. Their proprietary data hygiene process ensures accuracy by eliminating duplicates and anomalies, providing users with clean, verified numbers.With this integration:• FactorFox users gain real-time lane pricing for risk underwriting and operational intelligence• Factorevo clients automate approvals, funding triggers, and margin validation based on verified rates• Trucker Copilot surfaces the best-paying lanes directly in the driver’s mobile dashboard, giving carriers a faster path to profitabilityAdditionally, Farelanes’ built-in fraud detection API adds an extra layer of security by flagging pricing anomalies and helping to mitigate risk. Best of all, the integration is designed to be seamless, allowing users to incorporate these powerful tools into their existing workflows without disruption.“Knowing the actual price, not just an estimate, is a competitive advantage,” said Neal Huffman, CEO and Co-founder of Farelanes. “Together with Robert’s platforms, we are building a more intelligent and profitable logistics ecosystem.”Farelanes offers flexible, tiered subscription options for every user. The Silver plan gives carriers unlimited access to linehaul rates. The Gold plan delivers export-level detail, lead times, and fuel surcharges. Bulk Data Publishing provides real-time feeds in multiple formats for those needing full access at scale.This partnership raises the bar on what is possible when routing intelligence meets operational scale. With our ecosystem of solutions, the future of transportation is informed, integrated, and always several steps ahead.About FactorFoxOriginally launched in 2002, FactorFox was the world’s first cloud-native platform built specifically for factoring companies. Under Robert Vasquez’s leadership, it became the category leader in web-based factoring software. After his successful exit in 2020, the platform changed hands, losing pace with innovation and market expectations. In 2025, Vasquez reacquired FactorFox to return it to its roots—with a next-generation vision and the infrastructure to lead once again.More about FactorFox:About FactorEvo HoldingsFactorEvo Holdings is a specialty finance network of integrated platforms and services built to modernize the capital lifecycle across industries. Through technology, education, mobile access, and embedded AI, FactorEvo delivers unmatched operational speed and visibility to funders, brokers, and operators.More about FactorEvo:About Trucker CopilotTrucker Copilot is an AI-powered mobile app designed to streamline operations for truck drivers and carriers. It offers real-time load matching, instant invoice factoring, and smart route optimization, helping users enhance efficiency and profitability on the road.More about Trucker Copilot:About Farelanes LLCFarelanes is a leading provider of real-time freight lane pricing data, analytics and market intelligence for all equipment types moving over America’s highways, not just dry van, flatbed and reefer. Its platform offers carriers, brokers, shippers and factors up-to-the-minute lane rate and associated information, helping them make better business decisions and move freight faster.More about Farelanes:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.