BC and BCEFF Launch Partnership at Film Festival Premiere to Champion Regenerative Travel

Inaugural event kicks off November 4th with Lheidli T’enneh video premiere and in-person festival launch

This is a perfect example of how authentic storytelling can shift the way we think about our travel and our environment, the impact we can have not only while we are there but after we have left” — Kirsten Ovstaas, Re:BC representative

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BC and the British Columbia Environmental Film Festival Society (BCEFF) are proud to announce a new partnership to inspire and educate travellers on the transformative power of regenerative travel across British Columbia.This collaboration marks a shared commitment to storytelling that honours the land, amplifies Indigenous voices, and encourages travel that gives back more than it takes. Together, Re:BC and BCEFF aim to deepen public understanding of how tourism can be a force for ecological healing, cultural respect, and meaningful connection.“This project is a perfect example of how authentic storytelling can shift the way we think about our travel and our environment, the impact we can have not only while we are there but after we have left,” says Kirsten Ovstaas, Re:BC representative, who will introduce the film at the event.Their partnership launches with a special in-person event on November 4th, part of the BCEFF 2025 Film Festival Premiere in Vancouver. The event will include a special presentation of Feel the Land, Know the People, a cinematic piece set on the traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation near Prince George, BC. Narrated by Elder Darlene McIntosh, the video weaves stunning visuals with Indigenous teachings, inviting viewers to travel with intention and reciprocity.Created in partnership with Tourism Prince George, the video is a powerful call to slow down, listen deeply, and recognize the land as both a destination and a living relative. The narration brings to life a profound truth: “We breathe out, they breathe in. They breathe out, we breathe in,” Elder Darlene says of the forests, speaking to the mutual relationship between people and place.Through this new partnership, Re:BC and BCEFF will collaborate on events, educational campaigns, and media that center regenerative travel and environmental storytelling. By combining Re:BC’s community-driven storytelling model with BCEFF’s platform for environmental film and dialogue, they aim to inspire a shift in how we see travel—not just as movement, but as participation in the living story of this place.​”This partnership with Re:BC reflects our shared belief that storytelling can inspire real change,” says Pezhman Hadavi, BCEFF CEO. “Together, we aim to educate visitors to see travel as a practice of reciprocity, respect, and regeneration.”Event DetailsIn-Person Festival Premiere | November 4, 2025VIFF Centre, Vancouver BCJoin Re:BC and BCEFF for the in-person festival premiere featuring the debut of Feel the Land, Know the People, introduced by Kirsten Ovstaas.BCEFF 2025 Online Festival | November 1–30Can’t make it in person? Join BCEFF online this November to experience a lineup of powerful films tackling today’s most urgent environmental issues. Curated by an international team of filmmakers and scientists, the festival brings bold, thought-provoking stories straight to your screen—anywhere, anytime.About Re:BCRe:BC is a regenerative travel initiative rooted in respect, reciprocity, and reconnection. We work alongside communities, creators, and changemakers across British Columbia to reimagine how travel stories are told—centering Indigenous voices, local knowledge, and the land itself. Through storytelling, partnerships, and education, Re:BC invites visitors to go beyond sustainability and engage in travel that restores, heals, and gives back.Learn more at www.rebctravel.ca About BCEFFThe British Columbia Environmental Film Festival (BCEFF) was founded by a group of scientists and filmmakers who share a belief that storytelling is a powerful bridge between scientific knowledge and creative storytelling. Since 2021, we have screened more than 190 films from 30 countries to over 5,000 people that are both impactful and scientifically accurate and have uplifted both filmmakers and scientists. Screenings are paired with panels and workshops that feature filmmakers, scientists, and community leaders. From our home base in British Columbia, we have grown into a global network, with year-round initiatives like special events and film screenings in Kenya, Rwanda and Cyprus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.