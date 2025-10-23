The Facility Changing Everything: How Fredericksburg Fieldhouse is Powering Local Progress

Fredericksburg Fieldhouse Outdoor Turf The Fieldhouse Hosts Thousands of Youth and Adults Each Year A Company Will Have the Chance to Place Their Logo On The Exterior Of The Fieldhouse

A regional catalyst for tourism and year-round community engagement

Through this sports destination, we are doing our part to help bridge the gap of healthcare equity in the region. More healthcare initiatives leads to greater healthcare outcomes for our communities.” — Ryan Patrick | VP

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fredericksburg Field House, a 75,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor sports complex, continues to prove that sports and recreation are powerful economic engines. With its outdoor turf utilized more than 48 weeks a year, the facility has become a cornerstone of regional tourism, community wellness, and economic vitality. The 2024-2025 calendar year saw 650,000 visitors come through these doors.Now, as the complex enters its next chapter, Eastern Sports Management (ESM), the facility’s owner and operator is announcing the launch of sponsorship and naming rights opportunities, offering businesses a chance to align with one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most successful sports destinations. Naming Rights like this are not uncommon with high traffic facilities across the region. This week marks the beginning of the search for the fieldhouse's first ever Naming Rights Partner.Driving Local Impact and Year-Round Economic GrowthThe Fredericksburg Field House attracts hundreds of thousands of annual visitors, generating consistent hotel bookings, restaurant traffic, and retail spending. Between youth and adult leagues, tournaments, special events, and family programming, the complex drives a measurable impact for the region, creating jobs, increasing tourism, and supporting small businesses. These numbers have been combed through by Placer AI and other unique tools used for tracking complex traffic.“The Fredericksburg Field House isn’t just a sports venue, it’s an economic catalyst,” said Brian Durbin, General Manager. “Each weekend, the facility fills local hotels and restaurants, while giving families a place to play and connect. It’s a model for how community recreation and economic development can work hand in hand.”Powered by Experience: Eastern Sports ManagementEastern Sports Management brings more than a decade of operational excellence to Fredericksburg, owning and managing six other sports and recreation facilities across Virginia, Maryland, and the East Coast. This network of complexes, ranging from field houses to aquatic centers and sports villages,shares a common goal: efficiently run, community-driven destinations that maximize both experience and economic return.“We know what it takes to run large-scale complexes that deliver for their communities,” said Ryan Patrick, who is spearheading sponsorship development. “Eastern Sports Management has built a reputation for turning recreation centers into regional assets and Fredericksburg is a shining example of that success.”Sponsorships and Naming Rights Now AvailableThe new Sponsorship and Naming Rights Program invites local, regional, and national brands to engage with the Fredericksburg community in meaningful ways. From scoreboard signage and field naming opportunities to a full facility naming-rights package, these partnerships offer brands year-round visibility to an active, family-oriented audience.“This is where community meets commerce,” Patrick added. “Sponsors here aren’t just buying ad space, they’re investing in Fredericksburg’s continued growth.”Sponsors, Donors, Foundations interested in Sponsorships/Naming Rights at the Fredericksburg Fieldhouse can contact Ryan Patrick at RPatrick@Sportsmansolutions.com

Fredericksburg Outdoor Turf

