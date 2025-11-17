City of Winston-Salem Announces New Naming Rights and Sponsorship Program

The City of Winston-Salem signed a 25 year lease with Nascar at Bowman Gray Stadium Carolina Classic Fair hosts over 200,000 guests in 10 days 36,000 people attended the Hudson Westbrook Tuesday Concert

The Public Assembly Facilities Commission selects SportsMan Solutions After Nationwide Search To Lead Effort For City Building Naming Rights

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Winston-Salem has officially announced plans to introduce a comprehensive Naming Rights and Sponsorship Program across several of its premier public venues. After a nationwide search, initial review and interviews, the City selected SportsMan Solutions to guide and manage the initiative.SportsMan Solutions, a national leader in municipal, educational, and private facility sponsorship development, brings a proven track record of success working with cities, school districts, and organizations across the country. The partnership aims to unlock new revenue streams for Winston-Salem and its publicly attended facilities while strengthening relationships between the city and the business community.“We know Winston-Salem has facilities that can compete, our facilities and events are consistently recognized nationally”, said Robert Muhearn, Public Facilities Manager for the City of Winston-Salem. “When we issued the RFP for Naming Rights and Sponsorship support, there was an immediate excitement amongst staff. Partnering with SportsMan Solutions became a natural fit through the selection process. Their team has proven experience with municipalities across the country which translates to a strong understanding of how they help cities like Winston-Salem maximize the value of their facilities.”Among the first major opportunities to be unveiled are the Winston Salem Fairgrounds Arena and Bowman Gray Stadium Partnerships and Naming Rights, now officially available for sponsorship. The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is home to the Twin City Thunderbirds and other year-round event activity that is part of a footprint that sees more than 500,000 visitors a year from all 50 states.Bowman Gray, known affectionately as “The Madhouse,” recently extended its agreement with NASCAR to host events through 2050. The iconic venue is also set to host the Cookout Clash in February, which was the second most-watched sports event of its week, trailing only the PGA Tour in 2025. Bowman Gray regularly hosts over 10,000 fans every Saturday during race season along with being home to Winston-Salem State University Football.Additional sponsorship assets include the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Naming Rights and the “Powered By” Naming Rights for the Carolina Classic Fair, which draws over 250,000 visitors annually through the 10 day October event.Ryan Patrick, who was tapped to lead the city’s naming rights and sponsorship efforts, highlighted the broader marketing potential within the program.“The city has wayfinding signage that extends well beyond the Fairgrounds and Bowman Gray Stadium,” Patrick said. “Sponsors can expect visibility not only at the facilities themselves but across digital platforms like Google Maps, and along major highways and city roadways. This activation allows sponsors to be part of the community experience, both onsite and beyond.Public-private partnerships like this have become a growing trend nationwide, particularly among municipalities seeking innovative ways to fund facility improvements.“Partnerships like these allow community organizations and foundations to help cities achieve their goals while strengthening their own visibility and impact. It is the definition of a win-win,” Patrick added.The City of Winston-Salem will begin by engaging local chamber members, vendor partners, regional businesses, and community organizations as the sponsorship program launches, ensuring local companies have the first opportunity to participate. Following this initial phase, select opportunities will also be presented to regional and national brands interested in aligning with Winston-Salem’s premier venues and community assets. The Sponsorship program will be on a first come-first serve basis.Companies, foundations, donors that are interested in the Naming Rights & Sponsorships program can contact Ryan Patrick at ryan.patrick@cityofws.org.

Video Courtesy of Nascar: The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium

