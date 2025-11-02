Stafford County’s Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center Continues to Make Waves in Regional Growth

Welcome to the JRSSC A 50 meter competition pool JRSSC Fitness Center-Community Memberships

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly a decade after opening its doors, the Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center continues to anchor Stafford County’s commitment to health, community, and economic growth. Owned by Stafford County and operated by Eastern Sports Management (ESM), the 76,000-square-foot complex has evolved into one of Virginia’s most impactful recreation and tourism assets—driving more than $12 million in annual economic impact and welcoming over 350,000 visitors each year.Built in 2016 for just over $14 million, the Rouse Center was envisioned as a space where families could connect, compete, and thrive. Today, that vision has become a sustained economic engine—supporting local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses while helping Stafford County maintain and expand the community facilities residents enjoy across the region.“The Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center represents what happens when public vision meets private execution,” said Christina Serrano, General Manager. “We’ve seen it grow from a hometown dream into a regional destination that’s helping families stay active and helping Stafford County prosper.”A Regional Hub for Wellness, Competition, and CommunityNamed in honor of Olympic gold medalist Jeff Rouse, a Stafford native, the Center features an Olympic-sized 50-meter competition pool with a movable bulkhead and seating for approximately 900 spectators. Its amenities also include:A 25-yard recreation pool with zero-depth entry for families and young swimmersA therapy/wellness pool, heated to 88°F for lessons and rehabilitation programsA 5,000-square-foot fitness center, group exercise studios, locker rooms, café, and full-size basketball courtProgramming ranges from regional swim meets and youth leagues to group fitness, lifeguard certification, and summer camps. The facility’s versatility ensures daily local use and major event weekends that fill hotels and restaurants throughout the area.“Every lap, every class, and every tournament creates ripple effects beyond the pool deck,” said Ryan Patrick, who leads sponsorship development for ESM. “The Rouse Center is proof that recreation and economic development go hand in hand. It’s not just a facility, it’s a catalyst.”Economic Ripple Effects that Reach the Entire RegionWith consistent foot traffic exceeding 350,000 annual visits, the JRSSC's success story is about more than sports, it’s about sustained economic vitality. The $12-million-plus annual impact helps Stafford County invest in and maintain other critical community assets, keeping tax dollars working locally while strengthening tourism and quality of life.The Center has also become a reliable partner for regional events, hosting swim meets, camps, leagues, and corporate wellness programs that draw visitors from across Virginia and neighboring states. This constant activity fuels Stafford’s hospitality sector and reinforces its reputation as a growing hub for recreation and tourism.Powered by Partnership — and Open for CollaborationStafford County’s partnership with Eastern Sports Management has been central to the Center’s long-term success. Together, the two organizations continue to explore new ways to expand community engagement through innovative sponsorship programs and a “Powered By” Naming Rights opportunity now available.This unique initiative allows a corporate or community brand to join the Center’s identity in a way that enhances, rather than replaces, its legacy name. The facility will remain the Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center, while the new “Powered By” partner will share in the visibility, recognition, and goodwill the Center has built over nearly a decade.“This is a chance for a respected brand to align with one of Virginia’s most recognized community facilities,” said Ryan Patrick. “The Jeff Rouse name isn’t going anywhere—it’s being elevated. A ‘Powered By’ partnership connects two legacies: a community landmark and a brand committed to wellness and growth.”In addition to naming rights, the Center is launching new sponsorship opportunities that help sustain its mission and offset the ongoing costs of mandatory maintenance and facility manicuring.For years, Stafford County and Eastern Sports Management have carried these costs together, ensuring the Center remains a first-class experience for residents and visitors alike. Now, the doors are open for community partners to share in that mission,helping preserve and enhance one of the region’s most valuable public assets."We’re sitting on a blank canvas with serious potential,” Patrick said. “The traffic, the energy, the visibility, it’s all here. For brands looking to connect with families and athletes, this is big-league exposure"For Sponsors, Donors and Foundations interested in getting involved at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center. They can contact Ryan Patrick at Rpatrick@sportsmansolutions.com

