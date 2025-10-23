President Trump approves Armstrong's request for major disaster declaration for Aug. 7-8 storm damage

BISMARCK, N.D. – For the second time in as many months, President Donald Trump has granted Gov. Kelly Armstrong’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration, with the latest declaration covering impacts from severe storms in August that caused significant damage, mostly to electrical infrastructure.

The Aug. 7-8 storms brought damaging straight-line winds, large hail and numerous tornadoes.

The declaration approved Wednesday covers Barnes, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, Nelson, Steele and Stutsman counties. Armstrong submitted the declaration request Sept. 4.

“We appreciate President Trump and FEMA again granting our request and aiding our recovery from this summer’s extraordinary storms, which tested the capacity of our first responders, emergency managers, utility providers and citizens,” Armstrong said. “This assistance will especially help our utility providers by defraying their recovery costs and helping them hold down rates for the North Dakota residents they serve, who showed incredible grit and resiliency in quickly recovering from these severe storms.”

The presidential declaration makes public assistance available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which notified the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services that the request had been granted.

In September, Trump approved Armstrong’s request for a 19-county presidential major disaster declaration covering damage from June 20-21 storms that spawned more than 20 tornadoes, resulting in four storm-related deaths and causing more than $11 million in damage to public infrastructure as well as significant damage to utilities, grain bins, homes and other private property.

For more information about storm recovery, including the Grain Storage & Facility Rebuilder Program created in response to the June storms, visit www.ndresponse.gov.