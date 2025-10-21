Armstrong appoints Levi Bachmeier to serve as next North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today appointed West Fargo School District Business Manager Levi Bachmeier to serve as North Dakota’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction, citing his strong track record of supporting innovation and accountability in the K-12 education system.

“Levi has established himself as a trusted voice and highly capable leader in K-12 education over the past decade. He played an instrumental role in the Innovative Education Task Force during his time as education policy adviser in the Governor’s Office and has continued to guide education in North Dakota through his service on the State Board of Public School Education, Career and Technical Education Board, and State Board of Higher Education,” Armstrong said. “His experience as a classroom teacher, education policy analyst and business manager in North Dakota’s fastest-growing school district will serve our students and parents well as we strive to ensure all K-12 students graduate choice-ready for college, career or the military.”

Bachmeier has served as business manager of the West Fargo School District since 2019, focusing on maximizing student outcomes and being a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars, while also coaching track and field. From 2016 to 2019 he served as education policy adviser and policy director for then-Gov. Doug Burgum. Bachmeier previously taught high school social studies for two years with Teach for America and spent a summer as a policy analyst fellow at the U.S. Department of Education.

“I'm grateful for Governor Armstrong’s trust in me,” Bachmeier said. “I will work tirelessly to build that same trust with our families, school districts and communities. I truly believe that with our state’s size and spirit, we can have the best school system in our great nation that prepares students for success in the real world – but we’ll only achieve that by working together. I intend to build upon the work of Assistant Secretary Baesler, working with a great team to ensure students graduate with the knowledge, skills and mindsets they need to succeed in life.”

Bachmeier will assume the state superintendent’s role upon the resignation of current Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 7 to serve as assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education in the U.S. Department of Education.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Levi Bachmeier on Governor Armstrong's appointment for him to serve as the next State Superintendent of Public Instruction,” Baesler said. “I look forward to supporting Mr. Bachmeier as he prepares for this important responsibility.”

Baesler cannot be formally sworn in for the job of assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education until the ongoing federal government shutdown ends.

“Levi’s background demonstrates both a commitment to advancing education and the experience needed to be a leader for everyone’s shared goal of helping our students succeed,” Baesler said. “I am confident that Levi will build on our progress and move the Department of Public Instruction forward with vision and integrity.”

A native of West Fargo, Bachmeier earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. Prior to assuming the role of state superintendent, he will resign his seats on the Board of Public School Education, CTE Board and State Board of Higher Education.

Bachmeier will serve as state superintendent through the November 2026 general election, when voters will determine who completes the four-year term that runs through 2028.

Armstrong expressed his thanks for Baesler’s service as state superintendent since January 2013. She was nominated for the U.S. Department of Education post in February by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and President Donald Trump.

The state superintendent supervises elementary and secondary education and oversees the establishment and maintenance of schools, development of course content standards and assessment of students, among other duties. The state superintendent also sits on the state Board of University and School Lands, also known as the Land Board, which oversees the Department of Trust Lands and investment of revenues generated from state-owned trust lands. That includes the Common Schools Trust Fund, which is valued at over $7.7 billion and will have supplied more than $2 billion to public schools in a 10-year span when including 2025-27 distributions.